Meghan Markle's style is consistently followed and copied in the UK and beyond. As well as becoming a member of the royal family and a charitable advocate, Markle is a fashion icon in her own right, and pieces she wears sell out instantly. She's also got accessorising totally down, particularly when it comes to her jewellery – and these 10 dupes of Meghan Markle's favourite earrings will allow you to get her look with ease.

When it comes to earrings, Markle has a vast selection of styles she opts for, and a broad taste. The star only appears to have one lobe piercing in each ear, but she really makes the most of these by experimenting with everything from simple diamond studs to dainty hoops and bolder, more distinctive oversized dangly styles.

In short, she's an earring chameleon, and her jewellery wardrobe is huge. Here, I've picked out 10 of her most iconic looks, and selected (largely high street) dupes for each pair of earrings so you can steal the look with ease.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle UK's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Classic diamonds Shutterstock If in doubt, keep it simple with some classy diamond studs. If you want real diamonds, you'll need to fork out a little more £££, but they will last forever and go with absolutely everything. In short, they're the perfect investment, and Meghan knows it. White Gold Diamond Stud £130 | Roxanne First See On Roxanne First

Butterflies Shutterstock While butterfly studs may sound like something you opted for in your pre-adolescent years, they can absolutely be grown up and sophisticated, as Markle shows here. Pair them with a crisp shirt or shirt dress to balance out the playfulness of these. In a flutter pavé mini studs £40 | Kate Spade See On Kate Spade

Golden leaves Shutterstock Meghan is all about a dangly, oversized earring. She's worn multiple pairs of statement gold earrings during her former royal engagements, and we're sure there are still plenty more pairs to come. These cute Anthropologie earrings are the perfect affordable dupe. Monstera Leaf Drop Earrings £40 | Anthropologie See On Anthropologie

Gold claws Shutterstock These earrings are my favourite of Meghan's; they're so simple and yet so chic and impactful. This pair is a little more expensive, but they're the best dupe out there and will go with absolutely every outfit you put them with. Shaun Leane Gold Plated Vermeil Silver Talon Earrings £225 | Liberty See On Liberty

Crawlers Shutterstock Meghan has worn her fair share of crawler earrings over the years, and they're a great way to fake more piercings and for more of a statement look. Anthropologie does some great ones, like these beauties. Zoey Crawler Earrings £30 | Anthropologie See On Anthropologie

Simple bars Shutterstock If you're not into diamond studs, another low-key option is some simple bar earrings. You can keep this in all the time and they can be paired with any outfit, no matter how bright or bold. This & other stories pair will add a touch of elegance and class to your look, and at under £10, they're an absolute steal. Straight Bar Stud Earrings £8 | & other stories See On & other stories

Oversized Shutterstock Another day, another pair of brilliant oversized dangly earrings. There are plenty of great disc options out there, but I'm loving this cool pair on Etsy. Large Gold Disc Earrings £29.07 | Etsy See On Etsy

Black & gold Shutterstock You don't have to wear a giant dangly earring to make a statement; take a leaf out of Markle's book and choose some oversized studs. These aren't an exact match, but they're close! Oversized Black Earrings £100 | Lab Store London See On Lab Store London

Tassles Shutterstock Markle is no stranger to brightening up a simple, classic outfit with a pair of fun, bright earrings. This fun pair of orange tassels look great paired with a crisp white shirt and subtle waves. Silk Tassel Earrings £24.48 | Etsy See On Etsy