From her low messy buns, to those super chic blowouts, there's just something about Meghan Markle's perfectly coiffed hair that makes you want to run out, buy all the same products, and recreate the look yourself. Over the past few months, the same's been true of Markle's fashion choices (I'm pretty sure I need a cream colored trench coat) as well as her effortless, glowing makeup. It's all so enviable.

But most enviable of all are those sleek, shining tresses, which looked as lovely as ever as she got married Saturday morning, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Markle's hairstyle for her wedding day was truly the stuff of dreams: simple, chic, but still totally elegant.

She wore her hair pulled back with a center part and a few pieces falling free around her face — as she is known to do. Most of her hair, though, was hidden beneath a glimmering tiara, and a long, traditional veil. It was all very bridal, in the best way.

If you're like me — and pretty much everyone else on the planet — then you've likely been scouring the internet for ways to copy Markle's hair. What are her favorite products? And how does she keep her strands in place, despite jetting all over fulfilling princess duties? Well, if you'd like to get one step closer to Markle's wedding look, then you're in luck.

Markle's long-time makeup artist and hairstylist, Lydia F. Sellers, revealed her tips and tricks, as well as the duchess's go-to products, in an interview with Refinery29. For her everyday look, Markle's a fan of products like Oribe Volumista Mist for Volume, which at $44 isn't too pricy, and Kerastasé Oleo Relax Sérum, which sells for $40. Sellers uses these products as directed to keep Markle's strands looking sleek.

In the months leading up to the wedding, it was anyone's guess how Markle would wear her hair on her actual wedding day. Folks speculated about whether it would be down and natural, pulled half-way up, or piled atop her head. They wondered if she'd do it herself, or call in help from Sellers, or get her friends to lend a hand. Really, it was anyone's guess.

Eventually, we did learn that Markle planned to call in support from her friends back in America, who flew in and stayed at Windsor Castle, so they could be there to help her prepare for her big day. Can you imagine the pressure, but also how much fun that would be? If any of my friends ever become princesses...

The day before her wedding, Markle arrived in Windsor with fiancée Prince Harry, rocking what some suspected might be a preview of her wedding day look. Wearing her hair half-up, royal fans starting speculating that she might copy Kate Middleton's wedding day look. According to Elle, "The Duchess Of Cambridge also opted for a half-up half-down hairstyle for her wedding to Prince William in 2011." Remember this?

Markle surprised us all by wearing something completely different. It wasn't really anything anyone predicted, and yet it looked so beautiful.

She looked every bit a part of the royal family. The look was different than what we've come to know and expect from Markle. But then again, it was her wedding day.

If you're going to wear a tiara, or a veil, or your hair up in a way that you don't normally do, what better day than this? She could have surprised us, and thrown tradition to the wind, and arrived with a hairstyle more in keeping with her personal style. But instead, she was incredibly traditional.