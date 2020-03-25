Meghan Markle’s J.Crew Denim Dress Is Finally Back In Stock—& On Sale

Less than a week before the Duchess of Sussex leaves her official royal title behind, one brand made it just a little bit easier to channel her style. Meghan Markle’s J.Crew denim shirtdress has officially been restocked. Yes, the one that flew off the shelves when she first wore it in September 2019. What’s more? It’s on sale. Originally retailing for $118, the heavy cotton weave piece is selling for $79 plus an additional 40% off with checkout code. A royal style win!

Markle was initially spotted in the one-and-done look at the US Open when she attended friend Serena Williams’ Women’s Singles Finals. She topped it with an open-front cardigan (also from J.Crew) and she slipped her Victoria Beckham Aviator sunglasses on her chest. The style quickly sold out, but the world has now been granted a new opportunity to sport the dress, just in time for Spring.

Markle's dress boasts western-style stitching on top with two snap-close chest pockets and a snap front. The sleeves are long, and the silhouette falls to about knee-length, finished off with a tie-belt around the waist.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

As you’re looking to infuse some new life into your Spring wardrobe, consider this affordable option that already has the Meghan Markle stamp of approval.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.