Everyone has a past and Meghan Markle is no different. While it’s no secret that the new royal shot to fame through acting, her CV is actually made up of some pretty out there work experience history. In fact, some of Meghan Markle’s jobs before she married Prince Harry are so random, you’d never guess, let alone imagine her doing them now. Oh how times change, aye?

Believe it or not, the Duchess of Sussex has more in common with your average millennial than you may think. Long before she was sipping tea with the Queen and attending royal engagements, the 36-year-old Los Angeles born star struggled to kick-start her career as an actress and earn some money, according to her biography Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, written by author Andrew Morton. The book, which was released in April just before Markle's wedding to Prince Harry on 19 May, suggests that she really did work her way up from the bottom. And while we may all know her as the fierce paralegal Rachel Zane from hit legal series Suits, she had a whole lot of other gigs before her big break.

From being a soup kitchen worker to bagging a spot as a suitcase model on a game show, here are 11 jobs you didn't know Markle had on her CV...

Giphy As a natural step of progression, Markle took the skills she learnt at Paper Source and became an actual calligrapher, getting paid to hand write invitations for everything from Dolce & Gabbana events to Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding. Reflecting on her previous job, she told Esquire in a 2013 interview: "I would sit there with a little white tube sock on my hand so no hand oils got on the card, trying to pay my bills while auditioning. I'm glad that in the land of no one seeming to appreciate a handwritten note anymore that I can try to keep that alive."

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Starting her hustle young, Markle landed her first ever job at the age of 13. She worked at a yogurt place called 'Humphrey Yogart' in her home state of California where she earned minimum wage. Speaking to the Mirror, the owner said: "[Meghan] was very popular with customers. She had to prove she had an outgoing personality and would work well with staff.”

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to Morton's biography, Markle's passion for charity work kicked off early too as she volunteered at a soup kitchen in Los Angeles. The place was called the Hippie Kitchen, and Markle was apparently in charge of serving up the soup and clearing the tables.

Tori Amos on YouTube One of Markle's first on-screen castings was in American singer Tori Armos' music video for a track called 1,000 Oceans. She played a fan who watched her favourite star perform in a giant glass box. It was all very odd. But hey, it was an easy pay day as she was reportedly paid $600 to appear in the video. Sweet deal in my opinion.

Giphy It's all about who you know, and Markle was well aware of that as a young university student. That's why she made the most of her uncle's connections with the US government and got herself in at the State Department as an intern. According to her biography, she spent six weeks as a junior press officer at an American embassy in Argentina while her peers were gallivanting around the student union or, as they were Americans, loving life at frat parties.

Hermione Granger on YouTube It's every actress' nightmare. But sometimes, you've gotta do what you've gotta do, and that was certainly the case for Markle when she was cast in a film that referenced to her as "hot girl" in its credits. No name, no nothing. If romcoms are your thing, you may even have watched it without noticing her as it was Ashton Kutcher's 2005 film, A Lot Like Love. From "hot girl" to Duchess of Sussex, the glow up has been STRONG.

Giphy Yes, really. While patiently waiting for her big Hollywood break, Markle held down a part time job at a Beverly Hills branch of American stationary chain, Paper Source. Speaking to People, the CEO of the company, Winnie Park, said that Markle "advised customers on projects — from wedding invitations to creating personalised stationary to gift-wrapping."

Weekly Tea on YouTube You'll have seen this one doing the rounds on social media, and I'll have to admit that it is hilarious. Back in 2006, Markle was one of the "suitcase girls" on the American version of hit game show, Deal or No Deal. As anyone who has watched the show knows, this meant she was one of the attractive women who were hired to come out holding numbered suitcases that the contestants on the show then had to take their pick from in hopes of finding a very large cash prize.

Giphy Right before getting her role on Suits, Markle was a hostess at a restaurant in Beverly Hills. She once told Vanity Fair that it was one of the "odds-and-ends jobs" she took while "trying to make ends meet." Besides, doing a stint at a restaurant is pretty much an eligibility requirement before breaking into Hollywood.

Giphy Seriously. Is there any job she hasn't done? Morten's autobiography claims that Markle was the anonymous writer behind the blog The Working Actress. The blog discussed all of the none-glam side of Hollywood, though Markle has never taken ownership of it. However, she did go public with another blog called The Tig, which was made up of lifestyle content such as fashion, beauty, and travel. Her aim for the site was for readers to feel as though they had "a friend that’s always there for you; a great place that makes you feel good," Markle said in an interview with Ebony in 2016.

Giphy In 2016, Markle collaborated with Canadian retailer Reitmans to launch the Meghan Markle collection. She designed four spring dresses for her range, and later went on to create a workwear line for the brand, according to Morten's book.