Wedding season has well and truly arrived. But forget what the bride's wearing, it's the guests' outfits that I'm totally obsessing over. Well, accessories in particular. Hats, fascinators, whatever you want to call them, headpieces are tricky to get right. I mean, what are the rules? Do you have to wear one? And how big and colourful should it be? Well, Meghan Markle's Marks & Spencer fascinator might hold the answers to all of your questions.

On Sunday, she arrived arm-in-arm with Prince Harry for the wedding of his cousin, Celia McCorquodale. Wearing a gorgeous (and pretty expensive dress) dress from Oscar de la Renta's Resort 2019 collection, the Duchess of Sussex decided to go down her sister-in-law's favourite route and choose a high street white fascinator. But not just any high street white fascinator, this was an M&S white fascinator (sorry, couldn't resist).

While you could follow in Markle's footsteps by buying her exact design, there are plenty of other options to browse that won't cost the earth. Whether you want a stand-out red number or something a little more subtle, the high street has it all.

Here, I've scoured every store to find the best wedding-appropriate headpieces to throw on this summer. And they're all under £50 (you can thank me later.)

1 Pillbox Bow Fascinator Marks & Spencer Pillbox Bow Fascinator £29.50 Marks & Spencer According to royal fans, this is the exact fascinator that Meghan Markle wore to Prince Harry's cousin's wedding. Buying this may be one of the only times you can look like the Duchess on a budget so be quick. Buy Now

2 Lemon Spot Bow Fascinator Dorothy Perkins Lemon Spot Bow Fascinator £12 Dorothy Perkins Yellow is a notoriously hard colour to pull off but this sweet lemon shade will go nicely with any lighter looks. Plus it's mega cheap. Buy Now

3 Stacey Sinamay Clip House of Fraser Issa Stacey Sinamay Clip £20 House of Fraser Sometimes, less is more. This bow clip will slip into any hairstyle without fuss and add a touch of finesse while letting the rest of your outfit do the talking. Buy Now

4 Linear Waves Headband Anthropologie Linear Waves Headband £32 Anthropologie If you don't like bows, veils, flowers, or anything in between, I have just the thing for you. Anthropologie's curved golden headband is so subtle that you'll barely remember it's there. Everyone else, however, won't forget your sophisticated look in a hurry. Buy Now

5 Vixen Flower Headband ASOS Vixen Flower Headband with Veil £21 ASOS This is what I like to call a very dramatic look. It won't go so far as to upstage the actual bride but people will notice you in this floral veil design. Buy Now

6 Sage Loop Fascinator Coast Sage Loop Fascinator £45 Coast Princess Beatrice and Eugenie would be fans of this stand-out headband, which features some pretty big loops on one side. It's a little pricier than the rest but surely worth it for the photos. Buy Now

7 Metallic Leaf Hairband Mango Metallic Leaf Hairband £17.99 Mango Take some inspiration from the ancient Greeks and adorn your hair with some intricate golden leaves. You won't find anything else like it for that price. Buy Now

8 Textured Fascinator Bow Marks & Spencer Textured Fascinator Bow £15 Marks & Spencer If you're looking for something simple that won't rock the boat, you can do no wrong with this fascinator-esque headband. It comes in four colours (black, navy, cream, and pale pink) and will go with almost any outfit. Buy Now

9 Bow Hair Tie H&M Hair Elastic With A Bow £3.99 H&M If you're really on a budget, this oversized white bow (which comes in pure white or navy) is best teamed with a chic ponytail. Buy Now

10 Tilly Teardrop Fascinator Accessorize Tilly Teardrop Fascinator £39 Accessorize The thought of wearing an actual hat (even if it is attached to a headband) may terrify you. But this teardrop-style fascinator is very subdued. And very royal family if I do say so myself. Buy Now

11 Orange Feather Veil Headband Debenhams Star by Julien Macdonald — Orange Feather Veil Headband £31.50 Debenhams Anything designed by Julien Macdonald is set to turn heads. This bright orange accessory has elegance and allure in equal measure. (Note that this one probably isn't for any wallflowers out there.) Buy Now

12 Jenna Jewel Hair Clip Accessorize Jenna Jewel Hair Clip £22 Accessorize While hair clips aren't everyone's cup of tea, there are a select few on the high street that are ideal for a wedding. This feathery design is one of them. Buy Now