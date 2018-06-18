Meghan Markle's M&S Wedding Fascinator Rocked, So Here's 11 High Street Styles For The Uninitiated
Wedding season has well and truly arrived. But forget what the bride's wearing, it's the guests' outfits that I'm totally obsessing over. Well, accessories in particular. Hats, fascinators, whatever you want to call them, headpieces are tricky to get right. I mean, what are the rules? Do you have to wear one? And how big and colourful should it be? Well, Meghan Markle's Marks & Spencer fascinator might hold the answers to all of your questions.
On Sunday, she arrived arm-in-arm with Prince Harry for the wedding of his cousin, Celia McCorquodale. Wearing a gorgeous (and pretty expensive dress) dress from Oscar de la Renta's Resort 2019 collection, the Duchess of Sussex decided to go down her sister-in-law's favourite route and choose a high street white fascinator. But not just any high street white fascinator, this was an M&S white fascinator (sorry, couldn't resist).
While you could follow in Markle's footsteps by buying her exact design, there are plenty of other options to browse that won't cost the earth. Whether you want a stand-out red number or something a little more subtle, the high street has it all.
Here, I've scoured every store to find the best wedding-appropriate headpieces to throw on this summer. And they're all under £50 (you can thank me later.)
1Pillbox Bow Fascinator
£29.50
According to royal fans, this is the exact fascinator that Meghan Markle wore to Prince Harry's cousin's wedding. Buying this may be one of the only times you can look like the Duchess on a budget so be quick.Buy Now
2Lemon Spot Bow Fascinator
Yellow is a notoriously hard colour to pull off but this sweet lemon shade will go nicely with any lighter looks. Plus it's mega cheap.Buy Now
3Stacey Sinamay Clip
Sometimes, less is more. This bow clip will slip into any hairstyle without fuss and add a touch of finesse while letting the rest of your outfit do the talking.Buy Now
4Linear Waves Headband
If you don't like bows, veils, flowers, or anything in between, I have just the thing for you. Anthropologie's curved golden headband is so subtle that you'll barely remember it's there. Everyone else, however, won't forget your sophisticated look in a hurry.Buy Now
5Vixen Flower Headband
This is what I like to call a very dramatic look. It won't go so far as to upstage the actual bride but people will notice you in this floral veil design.Buy Now
6Sage Loop Fascinator
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie would be fans of this stand-out headband, which features some pretty big loops on one side. It's a little pricier than the rest but surely worth it for the photos.Buy Now
7Metallic Leaf Hairband
£17.99
Take some inspiration from the ancient Greeks and adorn your hair with some intricate golden leaves. You won't find anything else like it for that price.Buy Now
8Textured Fascinator Bow
If you're looking for something simple that won't rock the boat, you can do no wrong with this fascinator-esque headband. It comes in four colours (black, navy, cream, and pale pink) and will go with almost any outfit.Buy Now
9Bow Hair Tie
If you're really on a budget, this oversized white bow (which comes in pure white or navy) is best teamed with a chic ponytail.Buy Now
10Tilly Teardrop Fascinator
The thought of wearing an actual hat (even if it is attached to a headband) may terrify you. But this teardrop-style fascinator is very subdued. And very royal family if I do say so myself.Buy Now
11Orange Feather Veil Headband
Anything designed by Julien Macdonald is set to turn heads. This bright orange accessory has elegance and allure in equal measure. (Note that this one probably isn't for any wallflowers out there.)Buy Now
12Jenna Jewel Hair Clip
While hair clips aren't everyone's cup of tea, there are a select few on the high street that are ideal for a wedding. This feathery design is one of them.Buy Now
A wedding is one of the only times where you can go all out. So why not invest in a headpiece? Remember, however, that there are a few things to take into consideration.
One: Ensure that your headpiece won't block the view of everyone else sitting behind you. Bigger can sometimes be better but it's never good when you've stopped the bride's great nan from witnessing that kiss. Two: Check that you can go about your normal socialising business without getting your headpiece caught. Air kissing is a hat lover's best friend. And three: Pick something that you're guaranteed to be comfortable in. There's nothing worse than feeling the need to sort your hair out every five seconds.
Hope that helps!