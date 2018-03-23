As she gears up to become a member royal family via her impending marriage to Prince Harry on May 19, Meghan Markle’s net worth will be getting a major boost once she ties the knot at Windsor Castle this Spring. However, Markle's current net worth is certainly nothing to sneeze at. According to Good Housekeeping, she currently stands at a reported $5 million, but getting married to Prince Harry is definitely going to help to add to that.

The former actress, who reportedly made $50,000 per episode while playing Rachel Zane on Suits, appeared in seven seasons of the legal drama before announcing her departure to focus on her humanitarian efforts. On top of her acting salary, Celebrity Net Worth claims that Markle took brought in $80,000 annually for endorsement deals like her clothing line partnership with the Canadian-based Reitmans — although details about this deal have yet to be confirmed.

As for Prince Harry, his net worth is an estimated $25 million, with the majority of his wealth coming from from trusts like the one left behind by his late mother, Princess Diana, according to InStyle. That said, Markle's lifestyle will certainly be much more plush thanks to Harry's royal status.

Although Markle and Prince Harry have yet to celebrate their union, People reports that the pair will most likely not be signing a prenuptial agreement like the contracts famous couples in the U.S. are prone to drawing up before taking a trip down the aisle.

Royal correspondent Ingrid Seward told People: “Historically, members of the royal family have not had them. They are more popular in the United States — it’s just not a British thing.” The BBC also reports that, although judges will sometimes consider them in divorce trials, prenups don’t carry as much merit as they would in the United States and can’t be legally enforced in the U.K.

According to Time, Markle's personal finances will also become much more complicated once she marries the Prince. Royal expert Marlene Koenig gave more detail on how the process is often handled in the United Kingdom:

“She will continue to pay U.S. income tax on her income even after marrying Prince Harry, as the U.S. is one of two countries that taxes expats. She cannot start the process of becoming a U.K. citizen until she is married three years, and when she has acquired British citizenship, she will need to make a decision on whether or not she renounces her U.S. citizenship.”

The couple, who announced their engagement back in November of last year, officially unveiled their royal wedding invitations on Thursday via Kensington Palace's Twitter account.

A photo of the invite was accompanied by a caption, which shared details about its design:

"The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink."

A series of tweets offered further information about Markle and Harry's upcoming nuptials, indicating that the event is going to be an all day affair. They reveal that the vow exchange, set to take place at St. George's Chapel will by followed by a lunchtime reception, hosted by "Her Majesty The Queen" at St. George's Hall.

The messages went on to share that 200 people will then be invited to an evening reception at Frogmore House which is going to be hosted by Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles. People reports that approximately 600 people have been invited to the service and the luncheon.

With the royal wedding now just around the corner, it's safe to say that Meghan Markle's financial situation is going to be changing rather drastically after her marriage to Prince Harry.