Meghan Markle’s Roland Mouret dress was one of her best royal looks to date. And let’s be clear — there have been a lot of stellar looks. But there’s nothing quite like a little navy cap-sleeve dress, especially one that boasts a slight off-the-shoulder silhouette, asymmetric draping, and a midi length skirt. Consider it your favorite LBD with a bit of extra oomph. Markle wore it in 2018 the day before her wedding to Prince Harry, and immediately royal style fans were enamored with the actress.

While Markle often shops at the likes of J.Crew, Madewell, Rails, and more, her Roland Mouret dress was decidedly less affordable than her more casual wares. It was her wedding weekend, after all.

Fortunately for the rest of the world, that dress is retailing for 50% off on the designer’s website, and it's currently available in their full size range.

Roland Mouret, like many other designers, is hosting an outlet—or archive—sale during the COVID-19 outbreak. In part, this is an effort for many designers to keep their brand afloat as brick-and-mortar stores’ foot traffic has come to a halt, online sales have dwindled, and previously in-person sample sales are no longer on the calendar.

Roland Mouret, one of Markle’s favorites, has decided to do the same. Not only can you now shop that beloved navy dress, but you can shop a full array of archive pieces for up to 70% off. From silk gowns to tailored tops, draped jackets to tailored pencil skirts, the sale gives you the very best the brand has to offer at a discount.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

