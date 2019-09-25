The royals may have museum-worthy jewels, but that doesn't mean they can't love affordable fashion. Meghan Markle wore $100 Sam Edelman flats (available in sizes 6.5 to 9.5) while on her royal trip to South Africa — and the shoes are still available to shop. While on the second day of her and Prince Harry's stop in South Africa, Markle wore a pair of suede pointed-toe flats. They were the perfect pair of shoes for a day packed with official engagements and lots of walking.

On Sept. 24, Markle wore the oatmeal-colored suede shoes while touring the Auwal Mosque in Cape Town. To visit the first and oldest mosque in the country, Markle paired the affordable flats with a maxi dress from Insta-favorite brand Staud. The belted shirt dress was made from recycled-tissue nylon, and its rich olive green color went seamlessly with the beige Edelman flats. Markle also wore an off-white headscarf that echoed the suede shoes during her visit.

The flats in question are called the Sally Pointed Toe Flats, and they are currently available on Sam Edelman, Bloomingdale's, Amazon, and Zappos.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The flats also come in an array of different colors and textures. You can pick between black suede or leather, snakeskin print, lilac suede, leopard print, white leather, and more.

Markle and Prince Harry will be in South Africa through Oct. 2, and the Duchess has already worn a handful of affordable pieces on the trip. On Sept. 24, the Duchess visited Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town. For the event, she wore a budget-friendly Madewell denim jacket (offered in sizes XXS to 3XL.)

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Markle and Prince Harry were on the beach to meet with Waves For Change, a "surf therapy program" offering an outlet to those living in violent communities. Since the beach setting was casual, Markle donned a $118 Madewell denim jacket.

That same day, Markle wore her second affordable piece for a different engagement. The Duchess and Prince Harry arrived at the District 6 Museum and Homecoming Centre in South Africa, and Markle donned a pair of affordable shoes.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The budget-friendly shoes are her Castañer wedges (available in sizes 5 to 11), which she also wore while in Australia in Oct. 2018. The Castañer Carina Espadrilles are only $120, and are available in an assortment of colors and patterns. You can pick between mint, blue, beige, a strawberry print, a black and white chevron print, and more.

In just two days, the Duchess has worn three affordable pieces, making her an authority on mixing high and low fashion. While the majority of Markle's fans can't afford the thousand dollar designer dresses she sometimes wears to events, a $100 pair of flats or a $118 denim jacket are a little more realistic. Fingers crossed her royal suitcase has a few more affordable brands packed inside it.