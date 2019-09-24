Currently, Meghan Markle is on royal tour with her husband Prince Harry and baby Archie in southern Africa. The 10 day trip means the Duchess will have multiple appearances and, for fashion fans, multiple outfits. In her most recent of those appearances, Meghan Markle's Madewell denim jacket proved itself to be the staple piece that you need to shop this fall.

On Sept. 24, the Duchess began her day by visiting Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town, South Africa with her husband by her side. While there, the pair supported Waves for Change, a "surf therapy program" that provides mental health support for South Africans who have experienced violence and trauma. For the beach setting, The Duchess chose to go ultra-casual in skinny jeans, a white button-down, a jean jacket, and flats.

For those who want to cop the Duchess of Sussex's style, there's good news. Meghan Markle's Madewell denim jacket is still available and less than $120. The piece is the perfect transitional jacket for fall. Plus, like Markle, you can style it with the sleeves rolled up for a bit of extra breeziness if the temperatures in your neck of the woods hasn't quite reached autumn status yet.

The rest of Markle's look was relatively affordable as well and included another Madewell piece. When arriving, the Duchess of Sussex carried a woven bag from the brand that paired perfectly with her Brother Vellies Huaraches flats. As for her jeans, they will be familiar to fans of Markle's style. The denim is from Mother and is the brand's Looker style, a pair that the Duchess has worn multiple times in the past. As for the button-down, no it's her Smart Works collection, but it is from J. Crew. Unfortunately, the shirt has sold out. At least there's always the Madewell jacket.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

This isn't the first time that the Duchess of Sussex has worn a piece from Madewell. During the summer, Markle attended Wimbledon to cheer on friend Serena Williams wearing the brand's Panama woven hat. Like the jacket she's wearing in South Africa, the piece was an affordable find at under $60. Plus, prior to becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Markle specifically called out a Madewell scarf as must-have travel essential on her former website The Tig.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Markle's affordable pieces aren't just limited to Madewell. J. Crew, which she also wore on Sept. 24, is another of her favorite money-saving options. In fact, she's created a sort of frenzy for some of the classic chic brand's pieces.

Most recently, she chose to wear a J.Crew shirt dress to the U.S Open where she was again supporting her friend Williams. The dress was sold out before you could say "affordable." Back in 2018, she had another major moment when she chose to wear a navy and white J.Crew coat that sold out not once but twice after she donned it.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

While the brand and season may be different, if you missed out on snagging Markle's J.Crew look from 2018, at least you can now grab her Madewell denim jacket. This staple piece will keep you warm until winter.