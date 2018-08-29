It goes without saying that Meghan Markle has a lot on her plate now that she's officially a royal. As she continues to adjust to her new married life with Prince Harry, the drama of her family life continues to make its rounds throughout the media. While those things must certainly weigh heavy on her heart, it seems that Markle can count on her TV dad, Wendell Pierce, to have her back — no matter what.

Pierce, who played Robert Zane on Suits, notably accompanied Markle's character, Rachel Zane, down the aisle during her fictional wedding to Michael Ross (Patrick J. Adams) on the hit USA series. Recently, the actor opened up about the bond he shared with Markle during an interview with The Telegraph. Although Pierce wasn't in attendance during Markle's real life nuptials to Prince Harry, the former The Wire star had some pretty sweet words for the Duchess of Sussex during a moment they shared while filming her faux wedding day.

Reflecting on his on-set convo with Markle, Pierce told The Telegraph:

"We had a moment I cherish. I was sitting with Meghan in her wedding dress, as we waited for a set-up. We were alone. I said to her, 'Your life is going to change. It's going to be amazing and I'm very happy for you but I want you to know that I'm your friend, and no matter where you are or what's going on — if the fishbowl that you're in ever starts getting to you — you can call me.’"

Pierce's kind comments are certainly refreshing, and they come in stark contrast to the status of Markle's reported strained relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, whose recent chats with the media have claimed that the direct number he was given to reach his daughter had been disconnected, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Without mentioning Markle's dad by name, Pierce went on to address the drama surrounding some of Thomas' recent comments to the media. According to The Telegraph, Pierce shared:

"If you care about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, then that should be the first and foremost in your mind before you say anything. If you love your daughter, just love your daughter. It's not for public consumption.”

Since her engagement and subsequent marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan's familial issues have seemingly been non-stop. Amongst other things, her father conducted several drama-filled interviews in which he referred to the royal family as "cult-like," and claimed that he had once hung up the phone on Prince Harry following a heated conversation. Despite the relentless bouts of drama, Thomas recently revealed to Daily Mail that he wants a final chance to apologize in hopes to spend time with his daughter and Harry during their planned trip to the United States in 2019.

As Markle continues to deal with the drama surrounding her father in real life, it's nice to hear that she can lean on the support of her on-screen dad if she ever needs some extra support.