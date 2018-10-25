The slew of pipe bombs that were sent to high-profile Democrats and CNN on Wednesday appeared to have compelled certain media figures to rethink their words. On Thursday, Meghan McCain expressed regret that she criticized Hillary Clinton the way she did last year, and said it contributed to the division and toxicity in the American media and political landscape.

McCain, a co-host on The View, made her remarks during a discussion about the explosives sent to Democrats, including Clinton. "I've been doing so much soul-searching in my life in so many different ways right now. I talked to my producers beforehand and I wanted to bring this up," she said. "Last year on this show, I said I hate Hillary Clinton and I called her Crooked Hillary. And it is one of the things I regret doing."

McCain said that although she did not agree with Clinton on various philosophical and ideological issues, she should not have used the word "hate" to describe her difference of opinion. "I didn't think she was a great candidate," McCain said, "but 'hate' is not a word that should be coming out of my mouth on television about someone of a different political persuasion."

The View host added, "I do regret doing that because I thought, what have I done to contribute to the polarization in this country? And that is one thing that I can own that I did and I regret." Here's a clip of McCain along with other View hosts discussing the reports of pipe bombs and other suspicious devices sent to politicians and news organizations on Wednesday.

