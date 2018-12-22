The daughter of late Sen. John McCain has chastised a political commentator for suggesting a Supreme Court justice would "soon" need to be replaced. Meghan McCain slammed Bill O'Reilly after he tweeted that Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement on the Supreme Court would be "inevitable and soon."

"There's really nothing more gross and ghoulish than people in the media pontificating on a public persons health and the hypothetical political ramifications of their death," McCain tweeted at O'Reilly on Saturday. "Join me in praying for RBG to have a speedy and healthy recovery - we are Christians, aren't we Bill?"

Earlier in the week, O'Reilly suggested that President Donald Trump would need to appoint a replacement for Ginsburg after it was reported that the Supreme Court justice had two malignant nodules removed from one of her lungs. "Justice Ginsburg is very ill," O'Reilly wrote. "Another Justice appointment inevitable and soon. Bad news for the left."

But O'Reilly's prediction may be spoken too soon. A spokesperson for Ginsburg has said that the justice was "resting comfortably" following her pulmonary lobectomy and would remain in the hospital for a few more days. "There was no evidence of any remaining disease," The New York Times reported Supreme Court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg said in a statement. "Scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body."

