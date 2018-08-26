As the nation pauses to recognize the death of one of its most venerated politicians, it's perhaps no surprise that the most touching tribute of all should come from one of the people closest to him: his daughter. Meghan McCain's statement on her father John McCain's death mourns the loss to her family and the nation, but it also celebrates her father's life and offers everyone a glimpse into the love that bound the two of them together.

"I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” Meghan McCain said on Twitter. “In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him.”

Her statement is almost entirely personal, speaking of Sen. McCain as a father and a man of faith, and barely even mentioning his public life or his great history of service to his country. The fellow politicians who reacted to Sen. McCain's death did so with references to his military service and time in Washington, but Meghan McCain talked about him as her father.

"All that I am is thanks to him," McCain wrote on Saturday on Twitter.

