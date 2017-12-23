Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara's Engagement Video Is So Sweet That It'll Make You Tear Up
Calling all '90s kids and/or fans of romance: This news may make your heart melt. On Friday night, Meghan Trainor and Spy Kids' Daryl Sabara got engaged, and the video is guaranteed to make you cry — or at least feel incredibly mushy inside. Making the moment even sweeter, the proposal happened on Trainor's 24th birthday. She shared the video on Instagram, writing,
Then, Sabara shared the same proposal video with his own equally sweet message to Trainor:
How adorable is that? In the clip, you see him get down on one knee, the singer starts to cry, and then they're surrounded by all their loved ones. It looks like Christmas came early for these two.
Adding to the emotions of the video, Trainor's "Hopeless Romantic" plays in the background with lyrics undeniably fitting for this fairytale moment. She sings,
As fans may know, Trainor and Sabara sparked dating rumors back in October 2016. But according to E! News, the pair actually first got together back in July of that year. Since they made their relationship public, the pair is frequently gushing over one another in supportive social media posts.
Even the photo gallery Trainor posted to Instagram following the engagement news conveys that same message. Along with several cute couple-y snapshots, she wrote, "I’m so happy it’s you @darylsabara I knew it from the moment I met you." Again, cue a gigantic "Awww!"
In past interviews, Trainor has talked about how happy Sabara makes her. Back in April, the "All About That Bass" singer appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan and discussed how her then-boyfriend helped boost her confidence. She told the magazine,
She also spilled in that same interview that Sabara had inspired her music, telling Cosmo, " I wrote six songs on the road about him in front of his face. One is called 'Marry Me.'" Now knowing that the pair is actually going to tie the knot, those words become even sweeter.
Another thing fans may be hoping happens at their future wedding? A Spy Kids reunion, of course. When Sabara recently shared a black-and-white photo calling Trainor "the love of MY life," his co-star from the early '00s, Alexa PenaVega, commented with kissy emojis and hearts. Apparently they're still close, and clearly she 'ships him and Trainor as much as you do.
Suffice to say, all of this is all-around adorable. While it may seem like your Facebook and Instagram feeds are overflowing with engagement news this holiday season, it's hard not to be happy for Trainor and Sabara, who seem just so genuinely thrilled to be with each other.