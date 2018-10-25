Megyn Kelly's time at NBC News may be coming to a close following the backlash to comments she made this week defending the use of blackface. Megyn Kelly Today could be canceled sooner rather than later, CNN's Brian Stelter reports, as the host was absent from the 9 a.m. broadcast on Thursday.

"Given the circumstances, Megyn Kelly Today will be on tape the rest of the week," an NBC News spokesperson told Stelter. The network hasn't confirmed when Kelly will return — or if she will at all — but sources within NBC told Stelter that negotiations about ending her show are underway. Bustle has reached out to NBC for further comment.

Talks about cancelling Megyn Kelly Today were reportedly in the works even before her blackface comments, but the recent scandal seems to have cemented her eventual departure. However, she could remain at NBC in a different role, according to Variety.

Kelly was heavily criticized for asking a panel on Tuesday's show what's racist about blackface. She said she didn't understand why white people "get in trouble" for painting their faces black on Halloween because back when she was a kid, "that was OK as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character."

Kelly reportedly sent an email apologizing to her coworkers after the segment, but fellow NBC host Al Roker called Kelly out by saying on air that she needed to apologize to the nation too.

"While she apologized to the staff, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country," Roker said on Wednesday. "This is a history going back to the 1830s minstrel shows to demean and denigrate a race. It wasn't right."

She took Roker's advice and issued an on-air apology. "I defended the idea, saying as long as it was respectful and part of the Halloween costume, it seemed OK. Well, I was wrong and I am sorry," she said on Megyn Kelly Today on Wednesday. Nevertheless, Kelly wasn't on air the following day.

More to come...