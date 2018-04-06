In recent months, President Donald Trump's relationship with first lady Melania Trump has been thrust under a national spotlight. And now, a new book ― written by a longtime friend and supporter of Trump, no less ― claims that Melania once dumped Trump after seeing his ex, model Kara Young, leaving his New York City apartment. Bustle has reached out to the first lady's office for comment.

The president and first lady's marriage has been an increasing topic of conversation lately, thanks to recently aired allegations that Trump engaged in extramarital affairs with adult film star Stormy Daniels, and former model Karen McDougal prior to entering politics. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said that Trump denies the alleged affairs with Daniels and McDougal ever took place.

In the new book, titled The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game, author Ronald Kessler claims that Melania broke things off with Trump immediately after seeing Young leaving his luxurious penthouse in Trump Tower. Kessler claims this took place just months after Melania first met the real estate mogul in September 1998, and she reportedly immediately ended the relationship, demanding that her clothes be sent back to her home from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida.

Needless to say, the breakup didn't stick. Trump reportedly convinced Melania to see him again pretty quickly, and the pair were ultimately married in 2005. Trump would launch his presidential bid in 2015, a decade after they wed, and would win the presidency in Nov. 2016, making Melania the new first lady of the United States.

Kessler specifically described the incident to Us Weekly, stating that the first lady "broke up with [Trump] on the spot" upon seeing Young exiting his apartment.

"She didn’t care about the billions of dollars or the beautiful Mar-a-Lago or the beautiful apartment,” Kessler told the magazine. “She just broke up with him and she ordered her clothes to be sent back from Mar-a-Lago, she called the butler Tony Senecal, and told him to send the clothes back."

"Within a week, Donald woo-ed her back, and sure enough she sent her clothes back to Mar-a-Lago, but that gives you a little insight into her character and of course Donald was impressed by that as well."

Although the White House says Trump has denied the alleged extramarital affairs with Daniels and McDougal, the pair have nonetheless spoken out publicly in nationally televised interviews. In Daniels' case, she claimed to 60 Minutes that Trump told her he and Melania slept in separate bedrooms. Both McDougal and Daniels also claimed that Trump compared them to his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

It is unclear whether the multiple allegations of affairs on Trump's part have impacted his relationship with the first lady. Controversy and scrutiny of Trump's sexual behaviors is nothing new, to be clear ― beyond the allegations of consensual affairs, he's also been publicly accused of varying forms of sexually predatory behavior by no less than 19 women. Trump has aggressively and firmly denied all the allegations, calling the women who've accused him "horrible, horrible liars."

It remains to be seen whether the White House will make any more public statements or comments on the ongoing deluge of stories regarding Trump's personal behavior and family life. Although, considering Kessler is a supporter and friend of Trump's, it's probably a safe bet that the information contained in his new book isn't intended to hurt him. After all, as the book's cover trumpets, it includes an "exclusive interview" with the president, which is not the kind of access just anybody gets.