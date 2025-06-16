Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

If you have a history of crappy situationships and painful breakups, it’s only natural to expect the worst when you meet someone new. But what if you just let it all go? This week is all about fresh starts, good communication, and letting yourself have fun again.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and love this week?

“The Four of Pentacles focuses on security and stability,” says Wang. If you’ve been going on dates and swiping on apps, it reminds you to let go and view each new person as a fresh start.

Sure, the cute girl from Hinge might remind of your ex, but it doesn’t mean she’ll follow the same patterns or be the same person. “While it’s good to protect your heart, don’t let fear block potential connections,” he says.

There is a sense of self-defensiveness in this card, which is why Wang recommends opening up as much as possible. As you strike up convos and go on dates, see how it feels to let go of negativity and old, tired thoughts patterns.

Your love tarot reading for the week of June 16 to 22, 2025.

For those in relationships, the Four of Pentacles suggests you’ve fallen into a rut, possibly because you’re doing the same thing every day and forgetting to connect. It also hints as a tendency to resit change or cling to control.

“Are you or your partner being overly possessive? This week, practice trust and generosity in love,” says Wang. When was the last time you parted ways to hang out with friends? Went on a solo vacation? Or gave each other space? It might feel nice to part ways for a while so you can come back and feel closer than ever.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

The Knight of Wands is all about fiery, adventurous energy. “For singles, that means it’s time to step out of your comfort zone,” says Wang. “Flirt, take initiative, and embrace spontaneity. This is a week for bold moves — say yes to social invites or try a new dating approach.”

Get off the couch and go to the party, say yes to the last-minute date, and try to view your love life as something fun instead of a chore. If you let it, this week could have rom-com-worthy moments, like whirlwind outings and steamy flings.

“If you are already coupled, this card reminds you to ignite the spark by planning something exciting — a spontaneous date, a weekend getaway, or even a playful challenge together,” he says. “Passion thrives on novelty! For those who are in long-distance relationships, you will get to connect with your partner soon.”

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

The Queen of Swords represents clear communication and intellectual connection, which suggests your partner is in the mood to talk. Don’t be surprised if they send paragraphs via text or strike up a late-night chat in bed, even when you’re trying to read.

Your partner is craving deeper connection, as well as a dose of honesty. There might also something on their mind that they’ve been dying to share, and they’re hoping you’ll hear them out. According to Wang, you might notice they seem a little reserved until they open up. He recommends leaning into thoughtful conversations as often as possible.

If you’re looking for love, the Queen of Swords suggests anyone you talk to this week will be drawn to your independence and intelligence. Be careful not to hide your personality on a date or hold back while sharing your life story. It’s possible you’ve come off as bored or aloof in the past while trying to seem cool, so feel free to open up. It’ll help you connect in a powerful way.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

