The first lady rarely gives interviews, but she's made an exception for her big trip to Africa this month. On Thursday, ABC aired a portion of a wide-ranging conversation with her in which Melania Trump said her anti-bullying program "Be Best" was inspired by the fact that she's "the most bullied person in the world."

"I could say that I'm the most bullied person in the world," she told interviewer Tom Llamas. When pushed on whether she really thought her experience was the worst of anyone, she clarified: "One of them. If you really see what people are saying about me." She continued: "That's why 'Be Best' is focusing on online behavior and social media. We need to educate the children [about] social, emotional behavior."

Trump recently came back from her first major solo trip she's taken as first lady, which brought her to Kenya, Egypt, Malawi, and Ghana. ABC's Tom Llamas interviewed her while she was on that trip.

In their conversation, the first lady also disclosed that she doesn't trust everybody in the White House. "Some people, they don't work there anymore," she said. When asked whether there are some current officials she doesn't trust, she said yes. "It's harder to govern," she said. "You always need to watch your back."

The Trump administration has been plagued by so much drama, backstabbing, and attrition that it's been compared to Game of Thrones. In early September, an anonymous official within the Trump administration published an oped declaring him or herself to be part of an internal "resistance" against the president. The first lady heavily criticized the piece at the time, accusing the author of cowardice and sabotage.

Melania also commented on what she considers to be the limits of the #MeToo movement. "I support the women — they need to be heard. We need to support them. And also men, not just women," she said. But she added: "You cannot just say to somebody, 'I was sexually assaulted' or 'You did that to me.' Because sometimes the media goes too far and the way they portray some stories, it's not correct. It's not right."

More to come ...