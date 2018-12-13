Serving as first lady pretty much guarantees your name is going to be in the spotlight, and often in pop culture as well. But that's not something that goes over well with everyone. During an interview on Wednesday, Melania Trump told Sean Hannity that she's not on board with "opportunists" throwing her name around.

Asked what the hardest thing she's had to deal with since becoming first lady is, she told Hannity, "I would say the opportunists who are using my name or my family name to advance themselves," specifying comedians, journalists, and authors among those who capitalize on her name. Echoing her husband, Melania clarified that such "opportunists" don't hurt her, but "the problem is they’re writing history and it’s not correct."

"They like to focus on the gossip," she said, "and I would like that they focus on the substance and what we do, not just about nonsense."

Her assessment seemed to be a toned down version of the president decrying "fake news" from major outlets, calling the press, "Enemy of the People," and describing comedians who make fun of him in disparaging terms like "low-life," or "whimpering."

Melania, who also bore a fair amount of mocking after she described herself as "the most bullied person in the world," in an ABC interview, told Hannity that she "stay[s] true to herself," in the face of media criticism. "I do what I think is right. I know I will get the criticism – from the public or from the media – but I will do what is right and what I feel is right for the country and for the people," she said.

Fox News on YouTube

In recent weeks, Melania's attitude toward opportunists has appeared to extend to White House staffers as well. Last month, a dispute between the first lady and Mira Ricardel, a national security advisor, ended with Ricardel being ousted from her position in the administration. Ricardel "no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House," Melania's communications director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Asked during her ABC interview whether untrustworthy people still work in the White House, Melania replied, "Yes." She added, "It’s harder to govern. You always need to watch your back."

But in her interview with Hannity she explained that she's not phased by people she finds untrustworthy. "That’s why I say I want to stay true to myself and listen to myself and what to do and what is right, what is wrong and live a meaningful life every day."

The role of the first lady in the White House has varied over the years, from Nancy Reagan's "Just Say No" anti-drug movement to Michelle Obama's "Let's Move!" campaign to promote healthy childhood exercise and nutrition. Earlier this year, Melania unveiled her "Be Best" agenda to tackle cyberbullying and opioid abuse, and to promote general wellbeing among youth.

Some commentators have interpreted Melania's campaign as a rebuke of her husband's combative attitude toward political opponents and the press alike. Without referencing "Be Best," she did tell Hannity she's tried to temper the president in the past. "I don’t agree with his tone sometimes and I tell him that," she said. "Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn’t."