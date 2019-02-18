The First Lady has made children's well-being a priority during her time in the White House. In keeping with that pattern, Melania Trump visited Nicklaus Children's Hospital on Monday, unveiling a new "healing garden" that she said she hopes will bring "renewed strength" to the children who visit it.

The garden is officially dubbed the "Morton and Linda Bouchard Healing Garden" after donors referenced in a White House statement. At the same time, the hospital's cardiac intensive care floor was also renamed after the Esrick Dream Foundation, which has also, per the statement, donated money to the hospital's cause.

"It is because of the generous donations of people like Morton and Linda Bouchard, or Steve and Kiki Esrick of the Dream Foundation, that hospitals can offer more care and comfort to children who are already battling to get well," Trump said. "Thank you to all the generous donors for supporting the hospital and thank you to Jack and Barbara Nicklaus for inviting me to be part of this special occasion. I hope the new garden brings renewed strength to each child that visits."

After the unveiling, Trump participated in a butterfly release and visited with patients, according to the White House Press release.

In its statement, the White House said that Trump's visit to the children's hospital was in sync with her "Be Best" initiative. That platform focuses on children in three ways: their well-being, their social media use, and opioid abuse prevention.

