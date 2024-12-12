Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, December 12

An influx of disciplined energy arrives this morning. You may feel resilient and emotionally mature as the moon in persevering Taurus supports responsible Saturn. Complete the hardest tasks on your to-do list first.

Mid-morning brings the strained opposition of loving Venus and Mars, the planet of action and momentum. You may resist opportunities to go after your unconventional desires, creating frustration. Address the fear or shame that prevents you from being bold about your wants and needs.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Are you a team player? Take a step back and consider whether your personal needs and interests have overshadowed what’s best for the group.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You don’t need to prove your independence. Don’t let your competitive edge steer you away from a great opportunity to collaborate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Don’t be ashamed of holding different beliefs from the people around you. Speak your mind.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Low self-esteem may cause you to compromise your values in order to receive love. Look deeper into the emotional wounds that cause you to abandon your principles.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your sexuality is a beautiful thing — and nothing to be ashamed of. Be honest with your partner about your desires and kinks. The experience could be far more affirming and liberating than you might think.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Not every good deed is acknowledged or rewarded, but that’s OK. When you help people without expecting anything in return, you will find deeper satisfaction.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) We all contain multitudes. Express a side of yourself that other people don’t often see, even at the risk of repelling those who aren’t on your wavelength.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your family doesn't celebrate your unique differences, you may seek their approval indirectly — like through your career. Take a step back and re-assess whether your ambitions are your own.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Are you stuck in your comfort zone? You may be robbing yourself of new friendships, fresh perspectives, and fruitful opportunities. Step outside.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s wise to focus on your financial goals, but avoid taking risks to speed up your progress. Stay steady, Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Brainstorm new ways to make your partner happy while giving yourself what you need. Be patient, open-hearted, and willing to try something new.