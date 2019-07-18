Well, well, well-icle. The furry and fantastical Cats trailer arrived on Thursday, July 18, and the memes and tweets about the Cats trailer promptly followed. Because of course they did. Come on, we are talking about a preview for a movie that has famous human beings like Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, and Jason Derulo in cat costumes singing songs from a famous Broadway musical. Oh, and the famous human beings are the size of actual cats. Oh, and did I forget to mention the part where special effects were used to, as director Tom Hooper said in the behind-the-scenes feature that was released earlier this week, give all of the famous human beings, "the most perfect covering of fur."

Needless to say, the first trailer for Cats was always going to be catnip for Twitter. Cats will slink into theaters on Dec. 20, and when it arrives, there will surely be even more memes. Meme-ory, all alone in the meme-light. We can smile at the release day. It will be beautiful then.

But first, let us watch the trailer that launched a meow-sand, er, thousand tweets.

Purr-fection.

Is Mr. G Short For Mr. Grizabella?

Uh, I would watch the heck out of a Summer Heights High version of Cats.

You Make A Fair Point

You heard the guy. Give. Us. More. Cat. Butt.

Here's The Trailer Set To That Spooky Song From 'Annihilation'

Wow. Wow. This sent me right to the Shimmer.

