Mercury Retrograde November 2019 Will Affect These Zodiac Signs’ Careers Most

Amongst the most major of the workplace dos and don'ts of Mercury retrograde: do give yourself extra time to offset technological and/or travel snafus; don't sign new contracts; do have patience. But this year's final Mercury retrograde takes place during Scorpio season, so things are going to be on even shakier ground than normal — after all, Scorpio is a mysterious, sometimes unpredictable sign. There are some zodiac signs whose careers will be affected the most by Mercury retrograde, and those signs may want to know what to expect. While there are some potential pitfalls to watch out for, a few signs actually have positive outcomes projected for the final Mercury retrograde of the year.

"Mercury will station retrograde on October 31, 2019 at 11:42 a.m. ET in the watery sign of Scorpio," astrologer Linda Furiate tells Bustle. "Mercury will begin its forward movement on November 20, 2019 at 2:12 p.m. ET."

What that means is that the first few weeks of November will be a prime time for reflection, processing, and otherwise taking a step back to regroup after the last few months. Since Mercury retrograde emphasizes reflection over progress, it's actually a great little built-in break in the astrological calendar to help us reset and gather energy for what's next. Read on to find out which signs have the most to look forward to at work during this time.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "This is a time of deep passion and intensity in all areas of your life, including your career," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle of Aquarius. "Setbacks from mistakes might make your temper flare, but you'll just as quickly return to baseline. If there is any work that needs reviewing, this is the best time, as Mercury retrograde in Scorpio will give Aries an eagle-eye keenness." Astrologer Lisa Stardust also teases a potential financial windfall for Aquarius, too, telling Bustle, "A raise that you may have been up for will be in the works — or delayed. Don’t stress the financial part or the promotion; it will work out in the end."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "Normally one to move at a steady pace, you won't be tripped up by delays unless you're in the middle of a job change," Mckean advises Taurus. "There may be someone at work who will be more persistently passive aggressive, but this won't phase you due to your immense built-in patience. Overall, this will be an enjoyable time when you can cruise through work thanks to your thoroughness and work ethic, which will pay off during Mercury's retrograde in Scorpio."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "You may witness some delays, mistakes, and expressions of aggravation around you at work which could leave you feeling nonplussed, at first," Mckean tells Libra. "Nonetheless, you will be considered a safe haven for venting by coworkers and clients, which, in turn, will balance your perspectives, bringing joy. You'll also enjoy revisiting old projects, especially those that were creative endeavors." Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde will offer Libra a crucial opportunity to reflect on the state of their beloved balance, per astrologer Didi Daze. "A feeling of injustice regarding your finances and your self worth will raise from the depths of your psyche," he tells Bustle. "Just like the Two of Pentacles tarot card, a balance between your earning and spending — and between what you give people and what you receive from them — is in very much need. Whenever you are confronted with these situations ask yourself: is it really worth it?"

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Furiate encourages Scorpio to commit to projects that may seem daunting during this time. "Scorpio may find the Mercury retrograde an excellent time to dig deeper into what they feel most passionate about," she explains. "If Scorpio is working on a project that requires intense focus, the Mercury retrograde may offer greater concentration. Scorpio has amazing staying power to get the job done. Often, the reward for Scorpio is a major payout, although making bank may be delayed until Mercury turns direct."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn may benefit from relaxing their stubborn desire to achieve career greatness all on their own, according to Stardust. "An old colleague will help you connect with a new professional opportunity," she explains. "Be open to networking to allow yourself the chance to get these offers."