Whenever I sit down and think about Meryl Streep (which is often), I usually picture her doing very Meryl Streep-type things, whether that be accepting a prestigious award or giving an inspiring speech somewhere. But while she may be the greatest actor of our generation (or any generation, for that matter), that doesn't mean that she also doesn't know how to have fun, as evidenced by the recent photos of Meryl Streep bowling with her Big Little Lies costars, which Nicole Kidman so kindly posted as her latest Instagram story. That's right, my friends — Streep went out for a fun group hang with her castmates and they obviously had a great time. Consider me officially jealous.

When news first broke back in January that Streep was joining Big Little Lies Season 2, I was beyond thrilled. Seeing the likes of Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Kidman, and Laura Dern all sharing the small screen together sounded like a match made in TV heaven. However, the thought hadn't even occurred to me that they'd be hanging out and doing normal friend things together. This presents me with so many more questions: how often do these hangouts occur? Whose idea was it to go bowling? Did they carpool or all just meet up at a designated time? These are the things that keep me up at night.

While the saying goes that a picture is worth a thousand words, it does little to quench my thirst for more details about this blessed event. How many games did they play? Who proved to be the best bowler? Was it Streep? I feel like it may have been Streep since it seems impossible for her to fail at anything. Regardless, one can only hope that more outings like this occur in the near future. Though, I'm not going to lie, it's giving me a major case of FOMO.

Not much has been revealed about the second season of Big Little Lies, though fans do know that Streep will be portraying the character of Mary Louise Wright aka Perry Wright's mother. That's right, that Perry Wright who fell to his death at the end of Season 1. Something tells me his mom will want to get to the bottom of what really happened on the night of her son's death. Celeste may have one very tough mother-in-law on her hands. Fans will just have to wait and see how this dynamic plays out on screen.

Luckily, however, it doesn't appear as though art is imitating reality in any way. Streep and Kidman seem to be on very good terms with one another. In fact, the entire cast of Big Little Lies have proven to have a very strong bond and support each other's various other projects outside of the show. On Saturday, June 2, Witherspoon, Dern, and Zoë Kravitz shared a photo of themselves with movie stub tickets for Shailene Woodley's new movie Adrift, and they gushed over how great it was.

"What a night at the movies!," Witherspoon wrote in her photo caption on Instagram, adding:

@adriftmovie Blew me away!! Seeing this incredible true story , i was on the edge of my seat, cheering on @shailenewoodley & @mrsamclaflin who are stuck adrift on a sailboat in the Pacific Ocean. Shailene is outstanding in a rare performance of woman vs. nature that is not to be missed. You must see this movie !!

Suffice to say, this is definitely one cast who has each other's backs, whether that entails showering each other with compliments or kicking their butts in a bowling alley. Either way, sign me up for this friend group, please!