Rudy Giuliani's tireless defense of his client President Trump got real personal over the weekend. Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, wants Giuliani's browser history to prove that he watches porn and expose what he says is the hypocrisy of Giuliani claiming adult film stars aren't credible. So Avenatti took to Twitter to ask for help finding evidence of Giuliani "voluntarily" watching porn as part of his and Daniels' lawsuit against Trump.

"Are you really taking the position that you have not viewed porn in the last year?" Avenatti asked Giuliani via Twitter Monday morning. "Ever hear of something called an IP address?"

A few days prior, Avenatti tweeted that he wants to "test Mr. Giuliani’s claims of being adamantly against pornography and having no use for adult film stars" by finding his porn browser history. He promised to protect whoever could provide him with evidence. "Let’s PROVE the hypocrisy," he added.

Last week, Giuliani told an audience in Tel Aviv that he can't respect a porn star like he would "a career woman," "a woman of substance," or a woman who "isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation."

"If you're going to sell your body for money, you just don't have a reputation," Giuliani said.

The former New York City mayor joined Trump’s legal team in April, more than a month after Daniels sued the president. The adult film star claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006 (which he denies), and her lawsuit asserts that a non-disclosure agreement she signed in 2016 is invalid because Trump never actually signed it. She later filed a defamation suit against the president after he tweeted that a forensic sketch she released of a man who allegedly threatened her seven years ago was "a total con job."

Giuliani shed light on how much Trump knew about the non-disclosure agreement and a $130,000 payment Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to Daniels when he revealed last month that Trump fully reimbursed Cohen. Trump later acknowledged the payments to Cohen on his financial disclosure for 2017.

Although Giuliani's comment about not respecting sex workers wasn't his first defense of Trump regarding the lawsuit, his recent statement didn't sit well with Avenatti. Trump, on the other hand, stood by Giuliani's words.

"I'm not going to disagree with him on that," Trump told reporters on Friday when asked about Giuliani's statement. "Rudy's great, but Rudy is Rudy. But Rudy is doing a very good job, actually. He's doing a very good job."

Giuliani made other disparaging comments about Daniels at the Tel Aviv event last week, too. He essentially asserted that she isn't pretty enough to have had an affair with Trump. "I don't think that there's even a slight suspicion that [the allegations are] true," Giuliani said. "Because when you — excuse me — but when you look at Stormy Daniels..." He stopped short to make a facial expression resembling a cringe.

Giuliani's snide comments about Daniels' looks aside, Avenatti says it's hypocritical for men who he believes utilize adult film stars' work to assert that his client isn't credible simply because of her profession.

“You know, when Donald Trump was trying to get in the pants of my client, he didn’t tell my client that he disrespected her, or that she wasn’t credible or she wasn’t intelligent,” Avenatti said on MSNBC Saturday.

He also reiterated his request for help finding evidence of the last time Giuliani watched porn, asking anyone in the United States with relevant information to send it along.

"Something tells me it wasn’t years or decades ago," Avenatti said.