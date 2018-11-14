A law enforcement official told the Associated Press that lawyer Michael Avenatti has been arrested after domestic violence allegations were reportedly made against him. Avenatti drew national fame for representing Stormy Daniels in various lawsuits against President Trump.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Bustle that they have "taken an individual in custody related to domestic violence allegations," but said they can't release the identity of that individual until they're assigned a booking number. Bustle has reached out to Avenatti for comment.

According to the Associated Press, the alleged incident took place on Tuesday night. Few other details have been reported so far, and the LAPD tells Bustle that the individual who's been arrested won't have a booking number — and thus won't be officially identified — for several hours.

NBC News confirmed that Avenatti has been detained by the LAPD. Neither the Associated Press, NBC News or BuzzFeed News — all of which have independently confirmed Avenatti's reported detention — are reporting that he's been charged with any crimes.

Avenatti became a household name for his spirited defense of Daniels and, just as importantly, his hard-hitting attacks on Trump and Congressional Republicans. He has said that he's considering a 2020 presidential run.

Avenatti and his wife Lisa Storie-Avenatti filed for divorce around a year ago, according to court records, and TMZ initially reported that it was Storie-Avenatti who made the domestic violence allegations against him. But her lawyer denied this, telling BuzzFeed News "there has never been domestic violence in her relationship with Michael" and that Storie-Avenatti has "never known Michael to be physically violent toward anyone." TMZ later edited its article to remove references to Avenatti's wife.

More to come...