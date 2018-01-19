Michael Douglas Has Been Accused Of Sexual Harassment By A Former Employee

The second half of 2017 was filled with sexual assault accusations in Hollywood, and even in the new year, those claims continue. In a new exposé published by The Hollywood Reporter, writer Susan Braudy has accused Michael Douglas of sexual harassment while she was working for his production company, Stonebridge Productions, claiming that he once masturbated in front of her.
Douglas denied her claims in a statement to THR, which reads:
Before the allegations came out, Douglas had already denied claims involving a THR story in an interview with Deadline. THR also says in their report that he preemptively denied the claims without mentioning Braudy's name. "I’d confess to anything I thought I was responsible for. And it was most certainly not masturbating in front of this woman," he said. "This reeks. I would have respected if she had reached out to me any time over these years, to share her pain or concerns and I would have been the first one to respond."
UPDATE: A lawyer for Douglas released the following statement to Bustle on the actor's behalf
EARLIER: Braudy claimed to THR that when she worked for Douglas in the late ‘80s, he frequently used sexually charged and profane language around her, including vivid descriptions of his time with a mistress and demeaning comments about Braudy, as well. She also alleged that he masturbated in front of her during a meeting in his apartment while they were brainstorming a character similar to E.T. She claimed to The Hollywood Reporter:
She also claimed that Douglas made lewd comments to her, including the following alleged situation:
During a Friday morning appearance on the Today show, Braudy said that at the time, she was afraid to speak out and that her friends were “frightened” for her.
In Douglas’ interview with Deadline, he explained why he wanted to refute the story before it was published, and that he does not think more accusers will come forward. “I felt the need to get ahead of this,” Douglas said. “It pertains to me but I’m also getting a sense of how it reflects in our culture, and what is going on today. I see it as a cautionary tale.” He also added that after researching Braudy, he feels that she’s trying to get a book deal by sharing her allegations against Douglas. He said:
But in the THR story, Braudy said Douglas’ “pretext of victimization” is part of the problem, adding that the reason she took so long to open up about her claims is because it was only recently that she found the courage. “These are some reasons why so many women don't come forward with their stories,” Braudy said. “Lord knows it's taken 30 years and a movement for me to gather my courage.”
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.