Former fist lady Michelle Obama has been making the rounds, giving interviews in advance of the release of her book Becoming. She's shared personal details of her time in the White House — and before. Now, as her book is released Tuesday, some of her thoughts about Trump are out, too. Michelle Obama writes she "stopped even trying to smile" in a passage about Trump's inauguration, according to ABC News.

The passage from the book was read by Obama in a piece for Good Morning America:

Someone from Barack's administration might have said that the optics there were bad, that what the public saw didn't reflect the President's reality or ideals, but in this case, maybe it did. Realizing it, I made my own optic adjustment. I stopped even trying to smile.

Obama did not share why she thought President Donald Trump won the 2016 elections. "I am not a political person, so I’m not going to attempt to offer an analysis of the results," Obama writes in the book, according to The Guardian. "I won’t try to speculate about who was responsible or what was unfair."

That doesn't mean that she's happy with what happened. "I just wish more people had turned out to vote," Obama writes in another passage quoted by The Guardian. "And I will always wonder about what led so many women, in particular, to reject an exceptionally qualified female candidate and instead choose a misogynist as their president. But the result was now ours to live with."

More to come ...