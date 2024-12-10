What To Know About Megan Fox & MGK’s Reported Breakup

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are awaiting their first child together, but it looks like their relationship status has changed. The couple of four years reportedly broke up shortly after announcing the pregnancy.

TMZ first reported the breakup, with the outlet’s sources claiming the split came during a Thanksgiving weekend trip to Vail, Colorado. Neither Fox nor MGK (real name: Colson Baker) has publicly addressed the topic. Bustle reached out to their reps for comment but did not hear back at the time of publishing.

The two got engaged in January 2022 and are reportedly due to welcome their baby in March. Fox announced her pregnancy on Nov. 11 by posting an Instagram photo of herself wearing nothing but black goo to show off her bump. Her caption seemingly referenced the miscarriage they previously suffered as she wrote, “Nothing is ever really lost, welcome back,” alongside heart and baby angel emojis.

Fox and MGK have been transparent about wanting kids together. She caused a stir in September 2021 when she joined forces with Kourtney Kardashian to introduce MGK and Travis Barker’s MTV Video Music Awards performance and they welcomed their “future baby daddies” to the stage. Several months later, in May 2022, MGK dedicated a song to his “unborn child” with Fox at the Billboard Music Awards.

Separately, they’re already parents. He has a daughter from his previous relationship with Emma Cannon, and Fox has three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

“The Darkest Fairy Tale”

Fox and MGK began dating in 2020, and from the beginning, they were effusive about their connection. They confirmed their relationship in a July episode of Lala Kent’s podcast Give Them Lala… With Randall, where Fox said she knew “almost immediately” that MGK was a “twin flame.” She explained, “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think.”

Since then, their relationship has had highs and lows. At one point, there was intense speculation about a breakup. It began in February 2023 after Fox deleted all traces of MGK from her Instagram grid, posted eyebrow-raising Beyoncé lyrics, updated her “following” list, and then finally deactivated her account. She was off the social media platform for a week before she returned, slamming cheating rumors and “random baseless news stories.”

MGK described their relationship as “ecstasy and agony” in an October 2021 cover story for British GQ. “I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us,” he said. “I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason.”

As for Fox, she invoked natural disasters while describing their relationship to Nylon in November 2022. “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” she said. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”