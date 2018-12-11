The new memoir by Michelle Obama's, Becoming, was one of the biggest books of 2018, and her book tour, one of the most talked about events. Since her first event on Nov. 13 in Chicago, the former First Lady has criss-crossed the country to discuss her first book with a selection of luminaries, including Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, Reese Witherspoon, Valerie Jarrett and even her husband, former President Barack Obama, who surprised the crowd at the Washington D.C. event. And since Obama's memoir is officially the best-selling book of 2018, it only makes sense that the former First Lady has today announced a worldwide tour for early 2019. Bustle's got all the details you need to know below.

The new run of dates begin on Feb. 8. Obama will be visiting visiting eight cities in the U.S. — Tacoma, Portland, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, St. Paul, Milwaukee, and Cleveland — before heading abroad for 10 more cities — Vancouver, Edmonton, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Montreal and Toronto. Obama's tour is billed as a series of intimate conversations in which she talks about everything from from her childhood in Chicago's South Side to the eight years she spent in the White House. It's a unique opportunity to get up-close and personal with one the most fascinating living figures, and if you're lucky enough to live in one of the cities mentioned above, you're going to want tickets. Here's how to get them:

Head over to the Becoming website to check out all of the upcoming tour dates and venues, and follow the link to get tickets. You will be redirected to the Ticketmaster Verified Fan site where you can sign up for Presale Registration right now. The Verified Fan program was initiated by Ticketmaster to ensure that tickets get into the hands of real fans and not bots, so you'll want to make sure to sign up before Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. PT. when early registration closes. After you’ve registered, you'll receive a confirmation email with details on what to expect next. Tickets officially go on sale on Saturday, Dec. 15, when the prices will also be revealed. Hopefully Obama will continue her charitable initiative from the first tour run, when she donated 10 percent of proceeds to local charities, schools, and community groups in each city the tour visited.

There is no word yet on who may be joining Obama on this extended tour run, but if her first set of guests are any indication, attendees are in for another series of very special events.