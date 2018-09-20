Earlier in August, the former first lady of the United States was featured in a video for "When We All Vote," a non-profit organization that encourages voting, as she discussed the importance of getting to the polls. Now, in another video for "When We All Vote," Michelle Obama gets to the bottom of why voting matters — while taking on the different reasons people give for not showing up.

Right off the bat, Obama says in the video, "Why should I vote? Nothing ever changes. The system is rigged. Why bother?" In a September report, NPR noted that generally American voter turnout in midterm elections is low. The Washington Post reported similarly on tepid and low youth voter turnout in the midterm elections.

"Whether you're trying to get dinner on the table after working a double shift, dropping baby off with grandma, or studying for exams, voting can feel like the furthest thing from your mind," she said. "You might even feel like it's just not worth it but that's exactly what some people want you to think."

According to Obama, it comes down to getting out and making yourself heard by casting your own vote — no matter what your reasons are. "The truth is," she said, "when we stay home, things stay the same or they get worse."

"When we all vote, we get new ideas and new energy," Obama said in the video. "We get leaders who share our values and listen to our voices. That’s how we change America. And that's why it's so important to register right now and vote this November." Here's the full video.

When We All Vote on YouTube

More to come...