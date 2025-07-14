Labubus are popping out of blind boxes around the world, and they seem to be going more viral by the day. On TikTok, you can watch as fans unwrap these cute little creatures as they start (or add to) their collection. They can pull out any of the hundreds of character variants, which have adorable names like Green Grape, Sea Salt Coconut, and Sesame Bean.

The soft, fuzzy toys are exciting to open, delightful to collect, and fabulously trendy to hang off your bag. See: the Rihanna-approved “cutecore” charm craze. But the designs also make for adorable inspo to take beyond your accessory game. Take, for instance, the manicure realm. Once the plushies started selling out both online and in stores, Labubu nail art became its own trend. Just look on TikTok, where a search for “Labubu nails” brings up tons of inspo.

When it comes to bringing the beloved creature to your fingertips, there’s plenty to pull from. You can get inspired by its pretty colors, fuzzy face, and even its big, shiny eyes and wry, toothy smile — two features that have people lining up in droves to buy just one more.

A little monster face would pair perfectly with a bright, kawaii set featuring other cutesy designs, like 3D hearts and splashy rainbows, but it would also add a little something extra to more wearable neutrals and pastels. Keep scrolling for nine cute Labubu-inspired nail art designs.

1 Cutie Characters Instagram/@hotta_kaname To show off your Labubus love, paint your nails in a soft pastel, like this ballerina pink, then use builder gel and an artistic touch to create the 3D characters with mischievous smiles. Add a few rhinestones to make the whole set pop.

2 So Charmed Instagram/@blazedupnails This manicure features a pretty glittery nail polish base covered in an array of charms, including smiley faces, Labubu logos, and stickers. It looks like a Pop Mart store come to life on your fingertips.

3 Matchy Matcha Instagram/@amirinails Whether you have Soymilk, Lychee Berry, Green Grape, Sea Salt Coconut, Toffee, Sesame Bean — or one of the many other colors or themes — consider matching your nail polish to their fur. Bonus points if you also do a photoshoot.

4 Flowers & Bows Instagram/@_savagageclaws_ The delightfully creepy cuteness of a Labubu looks adorable next to soft cottagecore details, like little white bows and tiny pink flowers.

5 Labubu Summer Instagram/@vipersvenom.nails “Italian summer” nails are everywhere this season, so why not combine everything you love into one OTT mani? The trend’s juicy lemons and Positano-inspired tile prints pair surprisingly well with a little monster. It’s an unexpected addition that somehow works.

6 3D Details Instagram/@silverlining.nails Go big with a full 3D set featuring the plushie, flowers, bows, and gemstones. If you have six Labubus hanging off your bag, this one’s for you.

7 Blind Box Instagram/@nailology.heritage This metallic blue design would be pretty all on its own, but there’s no denying that the Labubu adds a little something extra.

8 Furry Friend Instagram/honeynailsalon_chi Some mani aficionados are taking the stuffie theme a step further by adding actual fuzzy texture to their nail design. Case in point? This pink, gemstone-adorned set. All it takes is a light touch of flocking powder to add the fluffy detail.