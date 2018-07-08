The ongoing crisis of migrant families being separated after arriving at the U.S.' southern border has led to a lot of emotional commentary. One of the latest additions to that category was Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski calling Ivanka Trump "sick" after Ivanka tweeted a message thanking her father — whose policies caused the crisis — for bringing families back together.

"Thank you @POTUS for taking critical action ending family separation at our border," Ivanka tweeted in June after Trump signed an executive order ending the zero tolerance policy that led to the separations. "Congress must now act + find a lasting solution that is consistent with our shared values; the same values that so many come here seeking as they endeavor to create a better life for their families."

Brzezinski took issue with this comment on Friday in a segment discussing one migrant mother who had been reunited with her daughter after the two had been apart for 55 days.

"For some reason, some people who work for President Trump, including his daughter, are twisting this and actually thanking President Trump for creating moments like this," Brzezinski said. "How sick, how sick for someone in the White House to tweet, thank you to Donald Trump for these reunions."

"Because these reunions, they should have never happened. These children should have never been taken away from their parents," Brzezinski continued, later repeating her previous sentiments about the administration:

Thank you, President Trump? How sick. And how twisted. ‘We are doing this with our policy and we are twisting the truth to make it look like the president created a happy day for these people?’ How utterly sick. This is not where we need to be.

