At some point in our lives, we all have tried to ingratiate ourselves with the people we really wanted to impress. So, it's no surprise that such reported flattery is also taking place at the White House where, according to an Axios report on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence makes fun of himself to make Donald Trump happy.

Axios' Mike Allen and Jonathan Swan reported that Pence has his own strategy to stay in the president's good books, including poking fun at himself and saying that he's poorer than Trump. One of his reported jokes is to say he's from the "Joseph A. Bank wing of the West Wing." Joseph A. Bank, a popular retail line, is mainly known for its low-priced apparel for men. For Trump — who wears a lot of tailored Brioni suits — he likely thinks that the clothing company with heavy discounts (and its appeal among people with tight budgets) is beneath his caliber.

Another reported strategy deployed by the vice president is to remain on Trump's good side when both are on air. The report said that Pence treats Trump with such respect that it "makes many cringe but delights the Big Man." Pence's silence and "deference" is a success, per Axios, as Trump would have never enjoyed competition with his vice president.

In addition to say he's poorer than Trump and keeping a polite face on during interviews, the report says that Pence has his very own team that is "loyal" to the vice president. This unspecified team "keeps their heads down and mouths shut." As a result, the vice president is reportedly content — and out of trouble.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The report arrives after Axios highlighted Trump's reported "fury" against Pence's decision to select Jon Lerner as national security adviser. The publication reported later that Lerner, who is United Nations Secretary Nikki Haley's deputy, has already withdrawn his name for nomination.

This context is important as Trump is rarely — if ever — unhappy with Pence. In fact, body language experts have studied the dynamic between both men and said that Trump's frequent leaning-in toward Pence indicates a strong friendship.

More to come...