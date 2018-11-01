Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has a new relationship status: married. On Nov. 1, The Situation and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce got married, as reported by Us Weekly. Sorrentino confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, where he shared what he loves about his wife.

"Today I marry my best friend, My College Sweetheart, My everything. Together as a team we can accomplish anything. I am so grateful that you are by my side," the Jersey Shore star wrote on Instagram. "I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino. Love you with all my heart. Here's to our big day."

The news about Sorrentino's marriage won't come as a surprise to fans who've been following him over the past few months. In an Instagram post he shared in October, Sorrentino revealed his wedding date would be Nov. 1. He also used the hashtag "#Thehitchuation" on that post, which is honestly pretty genius.

"#Thehitchuation is happening November 1st, 2018. I will be marrying @lauren_pesce My rock , my best friend, my better half & my soul mate," Sorrentino wrote in the October post. "You are my everything & I am so excited to call you Mrs Situation."

Naturally, plenty of Sorrentino's Jersey Shore costars turned up for the wedding. Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, and Vinny Guadagnino all showed up at the New Jersey celebration, according to Us Weekly. "It was really special for me to do this, to get down on one knee on Jersey Shore," Sorrentino told Us Weekly in April.

As the magazine explains, Sorrentino proposed to Pesce while Jersey Shore's second season was filming. She'd gone to visit him in Miami, and he asked the show's producers about the proposal being on air ahead of time.

Based on everything he's written on Instagram, it sounds like The Situation himself is more than ready to settle down. The marriage will include Sorrentino's eight-month prison sentence, but he'll have a lot to look forward to after his release.

Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison, as well as two years of probation and 500 community service hours, earlier this year. In January, the Jersey Shore star pled guilty to one count of tax evasion.

Throughout the ups and downs, though, it sounds like Pesce has been by his side. Sorrentino's now-wife was present at the New Jersey court where he was sentenced in October, People reported. According to the outlet, Sorrentino's family was also present, as were Farley and Guadagnino.

On the plus side, the newlyweds have a bit of time to enjoy their new life together before Sorrentino does his time. According to Us Weekly, the Jersey Shore star will surrender himself at some point after Jan. 15, 2019. So it sounds like he'll still get to spend the next two months, including the holiday season, with his family and his wife.