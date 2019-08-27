Miley Cyrus is grabbing headlines lately in the wake of her split with husband Liam Hemsworth. While all eyes are usually on Cyrus whenever she steps out in public, attention is amplified since she is navigating some major personal changes. At the 2019 VMAs, Miley Cyrus' performance outfit was delightfully simple, leaving focus on her resilience during a time of heightened criticism. Cyrus wore an LBD while singing her emotionally resonant new song "Slide Away." More specifically, she wore a slip dress that looked like she could have purchased it back in the '90s. For her accessories, Cyrus piled on stacks and stacks of bangles on each wrist and layered multiple necklaces. She finished her stage look with black heels.

The singer's hair was wet and bedhead-y, while she opted for glittery eye makeup. For those of you who've been following Cyrus' fashion journey through the years, this look was a bit of a sartorial surprise because it was so low-key. It also allowed the song to make the most memorable statement.

Cyrus wasn't nominated for any VMAs, which is a head-scratcher, given the depth and breadth of her musical and visual output this year. However, the VMAs are the site of some of her most memorable pop culture moments. She took twerking to mainstream acclaim when she hit the stage with Robin Thicke at the 2013 ceremony and even hosted the show a few years later. This year, she merely sang. But she did so beautifully.

Jamie McCarthy/VMN19/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, yeah, the VMAs and Cyrus have a long, unforgettable, and sometimes complex history. There was no way she'd turn up without shutting it down; she just did it in a minimalist way this year. Given all the media coverage surrounding her split, Cyrus' outfit certainly deflected the topic a several minutes. She may be going through a shift in her life but she still showed up and showed off her style.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in 2012 and at the top of the decade, Cyrus rocked a bright blonde and bouffant pixie and a long, black dress with sheer fabric while attending the ceremony. Clearly, Cyrus tends to favor black ensembles at the VMAs year after year after year.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There's no denying that 2013 was her year. She wore mini top knots in her short hair and a two-piece outfit consisting of a crop top, tapered pants, and lots of bejeweling to the VMAs red carpet. This was her pre-twerking, pre-performance look. Notice the chunky, '90s-inspired heels.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cyrus wore a leather bandeau and matching trousers to the 2014 VMAs. The silhouette of her red carpet outfit was similar to the prior year but she didn't engage in any outrageous antics. It was a simple, chic, and still totally Miley presentation.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As the host of the VMAs back in 2015, Cyrus wore an array of outfits, including a chainmail-like, barely-there dress and space boots on the red carpet.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cyrus ditched the 2016 event and returned in 2017 to perform while wearing a hot pink and '50s-inspired, retro romper. It was certainly a change of pace from some of her past outfits.

Miley Cyrus' 2019 VMAs look may have been simple, but it was entirely high impact.