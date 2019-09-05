These two really know how to party down in style. Those 'fits, those poses, that view — ugh, it's almost too much to handle. The envy is real, you guys. On Wednesday, Sept. 4, Miley Cyrus celebrated Kaitlynn Carter's birthday with a fun and fancy outing, as StyleCaster reported. While it's not exactly clear where they went, per se, the pics that Carter posted are pretty darn beautiful.

So, Carter turned 31 earlier this week, and spent her special day with one very special person. She commemorated the occasion by posting a series of black-and-white shots on her Instagram Story, all of which featured her and Cyrus looking lovely. The reality star donned a little black dress with puffy sleeves in the pics, and had her hair pinned back in a sleek and simple ponytail. Cyrus, on the other hand, wore her hair down, and paired a classic white blouse with crisp, black pants.

It's tough to tell where the pair went to celebrate, judging by the photos Carter posted alone. The view of Los Angeles behind them was pretty incredible, though. Perhaps they were taken outside of a fancy restaurant somewhere in the area? One of Carter's friends shared a pic of her blowing out a candle atop a mountainous ice cream sundae at a table inside, which Carter later posted to her own Story, too.

Carter and Cyrus sure have been spending a ton of time together as of late. While they've yet to clarify the nature of their relationship, they always look like they're having so much fun, don't they? And seeing as how both women went through breakups last month— Carter and Brody Jenner announced their split on Aug. 2, and Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth followed suit shortly thereafter — it's nice to see that they're happy.

Jenner seems to be glad for Carter and Cyrus, too. A source for Us Weekly recently revealed that, "Brody’s happy that Kaitlynn’s moved on and found love." Now, to reiterate, neither of the women have confirmed that they are officially, romantically involved. On the other hand, they haven't said that they're not an item, so do with that information what you will.

"Brody and Kaitlynn separated on good terms and are still close friends," another insider told Us on Aug. 24. "Brody is in a great headspace right now and really isn’t bothered by Kaitlynn and Miley’s relationship."

Cyrus' older sister Brandi has been really supportive of her and Carter hanging out as well. She joined the pair on their girls' trip to Italy back in August, and recently shared a pic from their vacation on her Instagram Story in honor of Carter's birthday.

"Happy Birthday @Kaitlynn!" Brandi captioned the photo, which showed herself, Miley, and Carter kicking back on a boat. She also added a few cute animations to the special shout-out, including a particularly great one of Jonathan Van Ness blowing a bunch of confetti.

It seems like Carter had a lovely birthday, and it's great that Cyrus was there to help her celebrate. Regardless of whether or not they're actually an item, at least they're having fun and making each other happy.