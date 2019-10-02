Miley Cyrus' love life has landed her in the headlines countless times, but it seems the singer is more than happy to poke a little fun at her romantic life. In a recent Instagram, Miley Cyrus joked that she found "potential partners" in a truly haunted place. Not only that, she even said she felt like she was on The Bachelorette, only instead of suitors in suits, she was being chased after by a few monstrous creatures.

To celebrate October and the arrival of spooky season, the multi-talented artist headed to a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, and a haunted house on Tuesday, where she met some very creepy characters. But in true Miley fashion, she had a great sense of humor about it. Rather than run away screaming, she posed with a scary monster and a freaky alien, jokingly treating them as potential new love interests. "Met a couple new potential partners," she wrote on Instagram, alongside the chilling photos. "Felt like I was on The Bachelorette."

Cyrus could very well be the next Bachelorette, if she really wanted to. The newly single singer has suffered through two public breakups in the past few months. In August 2019, it was announced that she was separating from her husband Liam Hemsworth after eight months of marriage and over a decade of on-and-off dating. Cyrus then moved on with Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter, but on September 21, it was reported by multiple outlets that they had also split after a month of dating.

However, despite everything going on, it's apparent that Cyrus is feeling better than ever, especially judging from her fun night out. “Miley loves her autonomy and is a free spirit,” Entertainment Tonight reported on September 27. “And she doesn’t plan to remarry anytime soon. Despite her breakup with Liam, she’s actually doing really well."

Cyrus posted about her pre-Halloween adventures on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 2, embracing the fall spirit and taking advantage of photo ops at every place she hit up. "OCTOBER 1st was LIT," she captioned photos of her posing in front of a wall of hay and pumpkins. And true to her animal-loving nature, she also made sure to pay a personal visit to the goats, sheep, and pigs in their habitat. "Last night was literally the G.O.A.T," she cleverly captioned photos of her interacting with the adorable creatures.

Clearly, the star has no trouble keeping busy. October adventures aside, this year alone, she's released plenty of new music — both as herself and as the fictional pop star she played on Black Mirror, Ashley O. After releasing her stellar She Is Coming EP, the artist put out breakup anthem "Slide Away," which fans believed was about her breakup with Hemsworth, and teamed up with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey for the Charlie's Angels soundtrack single "Don't Call Me Angel."

Not only that, but Cyrus also recently performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas and took a trip to the beautiful mountains of Utah for some much-needed R&R, as documented on her Instagram. Maybe she'll take some of her "new potential partners" on her next adventure.