Elizabeth Bank's new Charlie's Angels movie won't be out until November, but Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey are majorly adding to the hype with their new theme song. The "Don't Call Me Angel" music video has Grande, Cyrus and Del Rey channeling the iconic Charlie's Angels trio with some spy games. Each artist gets her time to shine as the song and video highlights the women's individual styles. But the three powerhouses are also united in showing their strength and making sure that no one thinks it's safe to call them angels.

When the Charlie's Angels trailer with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska dropped, one of the most exciting aspects was the fact that a Grande, Cyrus, and Del Rey collab was coming our way. And the full song and music video don't disappoint with the three singers serving as badass detectives for the Townsend Agency. Grande leads the chorus and sings the second verse while Cyrus leads the first verse and Del Rey takes the bridge. All the women keep not only their signature fashion styles intact while rocking their angel wings, but their vocals stay true to each of them as well. Grande is deceptively sweet, Cyrus has her fighting spirit, and Del Rey is all about her melancholy dream-like sound.

The 2000 Charlie's Angels movie also had a trio singing a theme song, with Destiny's Child's "Independent Women, Part 1." Beyoncé's girl group already had an established, unified sound. So while there's no need to compare the Destiny's Child iconic bop with "Don't Call Me Angel," it's impressive that Grande, Cyrus, and Del Rey managed to blend their unique sounds into one song. And with their powers combined, these music sensations help each other fly.

The women in the trio also have their own secret agent skills that they show off. On the rooftop with her walkie, Grande has got communications and logistics down — after all, she is in charge of the chorus. Cyrus is in the boxing ring doing some interrogation tactics and hand-to-hand combat. And Del Rey is the weapons specialist with some particularly epic knife-throwing skills.

As three young women in the music industry, Cyrus, Del Rey, and Grande know a thing or two about being looked down on and objectified. And they are over it and demanding respect by all means — even with some brutal force. "I make my money, and I write the checks/So say my name with a little respect," Cyrus sings as she beats up a man in the ring. She adds, "You better stop the sweet talk/And keep your pretty mouth shut." Grande echoes that sentiment when she says, "Keep my name out your mouth." And while she doesn't get violent in the video like Cyrus does, Grande does warn, "Don't you know that I bite when the sun set?" Meanwhile, Del Rey's lyrics have a little less anger as she croons, "I appreciate the way you watch me, I can't lie." But that doesn't mean she's still not in charge. "We in it together, but don't call me angel," Del Rey adds.

The video isn't all serious, ending in the singers enjoying a lavish banquet, only to be interrupted by Banks, who makes a cameo.

Perhaps the best summation of "Don't Call Me Angel" is Cyrus' line, "All my girls successful, and you're just our guest." Because Grande, Cyrus, and Del Rey are all stars in their own unique solar systems — and with "Don't Call Me Angel," they've just invited everyone into their heavenly galaxy.