When Miley Cyrus released the music video for her latest single, "Slide Away," it was easy for fans to focus on dissecting the clip for references to her split from Liam Hemsworth. However, the video has another surprise for pop music fans, as "Slide Away" has so many similarities to Cyrus' video "We Can't Stop."

Whereas the older video — which Cyrus released in 2013 at the start of her Bangerz era — sees the singer in the middle of a wild house party surrounded by some equally raucous friends, "Slide Away" takes place the morning after the night out. Instead of twerking in the living room or jumping around the pool with her buddies, this time around, Cyrus is mostly on her own, floating amongst empty liquor bottles and wandering around, reflecting on her heartbreak.

It seems appropriate that Cyrus would connect her "We Can't Stop" video and her newly released clip for "Slide Away" via their visuals; when she released the former back in 2013, it was her first single since calling off her engagement to Hemsworth, and it marked a shift in her career and public persona. Likewise, "Slide Away" is the first song Cyrus has released since she and Hemsworth announced their separation on Aug. 10, and marks the start of a new era in her life. Basically, if "We Can't Stop" was the party, "Slide Away" is the morning after. See for yourself:

Miley's First Appearance

While both videos open with shots of objects that set the tone for the clip to come — a speaker being cranked to top volume and an ankle bracelet being cut off in "We Can't Stop" and empty liquor bottles floating in the pool in "Slide Away" — Cyrus appears for the first time in each video lying on her back with her eyes closed.

Resting Her Head On The Side Of The Pool

One of the most obvious similarities between "We Can't Stop" and "Slide Away" is the shots of the singer, resting her head on the side of the pool and singing to the camera. However, in the former, she's more flirtatious and teasing, while in the latter, she seems to be reflecting on her own emotions instead of attempting to catch the attention of the camera.

Floating In The Pool

While the shots of Cyrus floating in the pool are one of the main conceits of the "Slide Away" video, there's actually a similar shot in the "We Can't Stop" video. During the moments where the singer is splashing around with her friends in "We Can't Stop," Cyrus can be seen floating, wearing sunglasses and rocking a "censored" sign over her mouth, as a nod to her outspoken persona at the time.

Staring Out At The Sunrise

Near the end of both videos — and the end of the house parties in both videos — Cyrus can be seen staring out at the pool as the sun rises. In the first video, she sees that the sun has come up and then climbs into bed with a handsome guy, while in the second, Cyrus has barely waited for dawn to break before wandering out of the party and spending some time by herself.

The Giant Bears

Giant teddy bears were a staple of Cyrus' visuals in the Bangerz era — remember her infamous performance at the 2013 MTV VMAs? — so it's no surprise that she and her dancers rocked oversized teddy bear backpacks at one point in the "We Can't Stop" video. In "Slide Away," the bear image appears again, this time as a panda mask worn by someone passed out in a bedroom. Cyrus is no longer participating in the giant bear party, she's on the outside looking in.

Miley In The Middle Of The Party

One of the biggest differences between the two videos is the way Cyrus reacts to the house party. In "We Can't Stop," she's an active participant in the night's wild antics, while in "Slide Away," she seems bored and uninterested in what everyone else is doing. While the former often shows Cyrus surrounded by friends, having a fun time, in her new video, the singer's isolation is a major theme, with her fellow partygoers often appearing blurred, while Cyrus is in focus.

While the two music videos aren't explicitly related to one another, it's clear that there are plenty of similarities between "We Can't Stop" and "Slide Away." She came, she saw, she partied and now that she's "not seventeen," as she sings in her new track, Cyrus seems to be over it all and ready to grow up.