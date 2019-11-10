Miley Cyrus Is Recovering With Cody Simpson After Vocal Cord Surgery

One month after being hospitalized for tonsillitis, Miley Cyrus is recovering from a vocal surgery to treat a separate issue with her vocal cords, according to People. On Saturday, Cyrus left the hospital, and she's expected to make a full recovery following the successful procedure, according to E! News.

In October, Cyrus discovered she had unknowingly suffered from the additional issue with her voice for years, and was advised to undergo surgery before the end of the year, as per People. Recovery from the procedure requires several weeks of vocal rest, refraining from talking and singing, which may further delay the recording and release of her next studio album, She Is Miley Cyrus. The album was previously scheduled to drop before the end of 2019 according to NME, and it's not yet clear how the surgery will interrupt the album's production schedule.

On Saturday, Cyrus recovered with boyfriend Cody Simpson, who appeared to address the surgery on Instagram, as per Us Weekly. Simpson shared a black-and-white selfie with Cyrus on his Instagram Story, with a caption reading, "success." Recently, Cyrus has struggled with her health, and this week is not the first time she's been put on vocal rest. In October, the "Slide Away" singer was required to take a break from singing following a tonsillitis surgery. Cyrus shared a picture working out on her Instagram Story, writing, "on vocal rest not body," as per People.

Cody Simpson was by Cyrus' side in the hospital and kept the singer company at home afterward, according to E! News. It's no surprise the "Slide Away" singer received support from her new boyfriend. Cyrus and Simpson were first linked in early October, and have appeared inseparable since. The longtime friends have showed plenty of PDA on Instagram since the romance began, and on Tuesday, Cyrus posted a video dancing with Simpson on Instagram, captioning it, "Spinnnsie."

Back in October, Simpson kept Cyrus company following her tonsillitis procedure, according to E! News. On Oct. 8, Cyrus posted a video of her new boyfriend serenading her on her Instagram Story, writing, "This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he just wrote for me."

Recuperating from surgery will reportedly require Cyrus to text and write things down instead of speaking for several weeks, according to E! News. Cyrus, who last performed at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas, has put touring on hold due to her recent medical complications, as per E! News.