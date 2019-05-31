How do you drop an EP titled SHE IS COMING like a boss? By packaging it with condoms, of course. Miley Cyrus released the first of three, six-song EPs this week that will reportedly make up one collection: SHE IS: MILEY CYRUS. And one way you can get your hands on the album is getting a lot of internet love: Miley Cyrus is selling condoms with SHE IS COMING, or rather, you can buy a $20 condom from Miley's site and get a digital download with it.

Cyrus has a long history of promoting sex, gender, and identity positivity. And her new line of merch that accompanies the EP is all about sex positivity. Cyrus has spoken out about how feminism is about choice, and no one should be shamed for how they dress, who they choose to have sex with, or how they define their sexuality. In a 2015 interview with Paper Magazine, Cyrus said, "I am literally open to every single thing that is consenting and doesn't involve an animal and everyone is of age. Everything that's legal, I'm down with. Yo, I'm down with any adult — anyone over the age of 18 who is down to love me. I don't relate to being boy or girl, and I don't have to have my partner relate to boy or girl."

Reading that, it's no surprise that Billboard called Cyrus a "queer superhero." The singer/songwriter identifies as pansexual (being attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender identity), she's a vocal supporter for the trans community, and she launched the Happy Hippie Foundation, described as a nonprofit to "rally young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations," according to its website.

Fans connect to Cyrus's positive and inclusive vibes, with one supporter tweeting, "I love @MileyCyrus because she is so strong. She loves endlessly. I love how she fights for the LGBTQ family. I love how she fights for the anti-gun thing. I love how she loves her fans. I love her on stage and off stage. And yes, I would always love her."

Another fan said, "@MileyCyrus is out here spreading love and positive vibes, now if only everyone in our lgbtq+ community could do the same."

Cyrus even asked fans to tweet their own versions of the SHE IS COMING album cover, and they're more than happy to oblige. It's just one more way Cyrus is including people in her experience instead of just showing it to them.

"Unapologetic in every sense of the term, Miley Cyrus has a built a uniquely respected reputation in the industry by pushing every boundary imaginable and backing it up with unmatched talent. She's a figure that proudly and loudly stands up for what she believes in, executing the genius combination of a give-no-fucks-vibe whilst genuinely giving absolutely every fuck at the same time," AJ Longabaugh wrote for V Magazine.

After beginning her career as the Disney star Hannah Montana, Cyrus took charge of her career and reinvented herself on her own terms, which is inspiring AF. "She's pansexual, was the first Disney star to openly support gay rights, and legit FOUNDED a foundation for LGBTQ+ homeless youths," a fan tweeted.

Her website's shop states that by buying the condom, you will get a digital download of the album immediately, and the condom itself will ship in late June. You can also get the digital download along with other merch on her site, like tees, sweatshirts, or a poster. Happy listening.