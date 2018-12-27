While everyone was celebrating the holidays, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were celebrating something different: their wedding. Although they have yet to confirm the finer details of the ceremony, the couple reportedly tied the knot on Dec. 23 in Franklin, Tennessee, and now, fans have more footage of the festivities. On Wednesday, Cyrus shared a video of herself dancing with Hemsworth at their wedding, and there's no other way to describe it but "pure joy."

In the video, Cyrus is dancing in front of a Christmas tree to Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" in her wedding dress. As if that wasn't adorable enough, Hemsworth jumps in at the last second, revealing that he's the one filming the video, and joins in on the dancing.

Being that Cyrus and Hemsworth's wedding seemed to be a pretty private affair with their close friends and family, this video is one of the few glimpses into their day. Cyrus and Hemsworth are dancing to a song that has definitely made its way onto a lot of wedding reception playlists since it was released in 2014, so maybe this is a sign that they kept things pretty traditional? No matter what kind of wedding they had, though, it's pretty obvious it was a lot of fun.

Cyrus also retweeted a video from Mark Ronson, in which he is playing the guitar and whistling along to his own rendition of "Here Comes The Bride." In the video, he has one of Cyrus and Hemsworth's wedding photos leaned up against his guitar as he plays, and at the end, he says, "Congratulations, you two. May you all find your true love in 2019."

"Special here comes the bride Cyrus/Hemsworth remix for 2019. Congratulations u two xo," Ronson tweeted, tagging the couple.

Beyond sharing a few photos from their day, the video of Cyrus dancing, and retweeting the video from Ronson, the couple hasn't shared much about their wedding. But obviously, they're totally entitled to their privacy — and it seems like they were able to have plenty of it on the day they made things official.

And remember how Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of The Last Song, a movie based on a book by Nicholas Sparks? The fact that they fell in love off screen while playing a fictional couple who falls in love on screen wasn't lost on the book's author, because he also tweeted wishing them well, and Cyrus retweeted his post, adding three heart emojis.

"This makes me so happy. Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth," Sparks wrote.

It's hard to believe that all these years — plus a breakup — later, Cyrus and Hemsworth have not only found their way back to each other. But now, they're officially married.

If anything good still exists in this world, there will be more photos and videos from Cyrus and Hemsworth's wedding still to come. But no matter what the future holds for them, it seems like these newlyweds are so happy to be married after spending the last decade together, and that's what matters most.