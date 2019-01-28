Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus continue to prove that they're one of the sweetest couples ever. As People noted, Liam Hemsworth opened up about his wedding day with Miley Cyrus recently and revealed some new details about their low-key ceremony.

On Jan. 26, Hemsworth spoke to Extra at the G’Day USA Black Tie Gala, which he attended with his now-wife, and opened up about how the couple's wedding day actually came together. “It was mainly immediate family, a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing,” the actor said, and continued, “I am very happy to be where I am.” He also told the publication that wrangling everyone together for their spontaneous ceremony was pretty easy, since it was only their families and closest friends. “It wasn’t hard — we have a small group of friends," Hemsworth said.

As for how married life is going so far for them, the newlywed said that it's “the same but different,” owing to the fact that they've "been together for the better part of 10 years." He added, "But it's all wonderful, and I feel very lucky to be with her, and it's great." It's clear that Hemsworth and Cyrus are still in that lovely newlywed bliss stage of their relationship, and it's so adorable to see.

Elsewhere during his appearance at the G'Day USA Black Tie Gala, the Hunger Games actor couldn't help but gush over his new bride when he took to the stage at the event to accept an award for excellence in film, according to Variety. “Thank you to my beautiful wife,” he said. “You are a sweet, sweet angel. Yeah, you’re great.” The cuteness didn't stop there, though. Cyrus reportedly shouted at one point during his acceptance speech, "More about me!" And her husband replied with, "I'll tell you later."

The couple's adorable marital bliss-filled moments come shortly after they officially tied the knot in late December. According to the BBC, Cyrus and Hemsworth got married on Dec. 23 in what was a pretty low-key, "spur-of-the-moment" event. To confirm the marriage news, both the bride and groom posted multiple photos on social media from their nuptials. Cyrus let her photos from the event speak for themselves, as she didn't include any captions with them. But, on Dec. 26, Hemsworth posted a snap of the couple in a sweet embrace and captioned it with a simple and touching, "My love ❤️."

Like Hemsworth said, it appears that married life is going "great" for the husband and wife pair. On Jan. 13, in honor of her "Hubz," Cyrus even wrote about how wonderful the couple's relationship is to celebrate her significant other's birthday. "I love those little lines around your eyes when you laugh or look into the sun…I love the way we speak in our own language. Sometimes with just a look," she wrote, "I love the way you always listen & the way that you care….(Even when it's about RuPaul's Drag Race)."

Most importantly, the singer wrote that she loves that she can be completely herself with her husband. "I love how you let ME be ME. Put simply….I love YOU. Unconditionally," she wrote, "Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life." Um, could this couple get any more adorable?

Following their spontaneous and lovely wedding day in December, it sounds like Cyrus and Hemsworth are totally enjoying their now-married life together.