Is an artistic collaboration between Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes headed to the top of the pop charts in the future? During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Mendes teased that he and Cyrus are working on a collaboration, joking to interviewer Zane Lowe that he has a "terrible poker face" when it comes to hiding a new project from fans.

While speaking to ET on the red carpet, Lowe asked if Mendes and Cyrus would be "committing this relationship to more than just the stage," referencing the pair's duet in honor of MusiCares Person of the Year, Dolly Parton. "I guess we'll just have to wait and see," Mendes responded, but Lowe noticed that the singer couldn't keep from smiling while answering the question.

"That's the worst poker face I've ever seen," the radio host said, laughing, while Mendes explained that "I never said I had a good poker face and I never will." Still, the "In My Blood" singer couldn't help but gush about Cyrus, telling Lowe, "She just lets it all out. She doesn't hold anything back, and it's fully in music, you can see when she starts to sing that her eyes just switch on. She's just in bliss." He continued, "When you sing with someone who does that you also fall into it, and it's just a dream to sing with her."

