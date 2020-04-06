Bustle

Milk Makeup's Melatonin Serum & Lip Mask Will Help Your Skin Rest All Night Long

By Shea Simmons
Milk Makeup/Instagram

The sleep aid industry is booming, and Milk Makeup's melatonin serum and lip mask are bringing the same restful concepts to your skin care routine. The brand launched a new range of melatonin-based products, and each is designed to be used overnight as you get your much needed beauty sleep.

The new Milk Melatonin Overnight Serum is a solid stick design meant to replenish, hydrate, and calm the skin. The key ingredient — topical melatonin — is said by the brand to impart antioxidants to the skin and result in a plumper, more rejuvenated complexion. Studies have shown that it's effective: Melatonin contains anti-aging properties thanks to its antioxidant levels. The serum stick also features hyaluronic acid, an oft-cited compound for plumper, more hydrated skin, and lavender and chamomile extract for a soothing effect on the skin.

The Melatonin Overnight Lip Mask, like its sister product, features the same key ingredient and works similarly by giving your lips a dose of antioxidants for a plumper appearance. The mask's balm-like texture helps to seal its other star ingredients, antioxidant rich goji berry and moisturizing hyaluronic acid, into the skin.

Milk Makeup Melatonin Overnight Serum Stick
$36
|
Sephora
Milk Makeup Melatonin Overnight Lip Mask
$22
|
Sephora

Milk Makeup's melatonin serum and lip mask are now available at Sephora.