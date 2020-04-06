Milk Makeup's Melatonin Serum & Lip Mask Will Help Your Skin Rest All Night Long

The sleep aid industry is booming, and Milk Makeup's melatonin serum and lip mask are bringing the same restful concepts to your skin care routine. The brand launched a new range of melatonin-based products, and each is designed to be used overnight as you get your much needed beauty sleep.

The new Milk Melatonin Overnight Serum is a solid stick design meant to replenish, hydrate, and calm the skin. The key ingredient — topical melatonin — is said by the brand to impart antioxidants to the skin and result in a plumper, more rejuvenated complexion. Studies have shown that it's effective: Melatonin contains anti-aging properties thanks to its antioxidant levels. The serum stick also features hyaluronic acid, an oft-cited compound for plumper, more hydrated skin, and lavender and chamomile extract for a soothing effect on the skin.

The Melatonin Overnight Lip Mask, like its sister product, features the same key ingredient and works similarly by giving your lips a dose of antioxidants for a plumper appearance. The mask's balm-like texture helps to seal its other star ingredients, antioxidant rich goji berry and moisturizing hyaluronic acid, into the skin.

Milk Makeup's melatonin serum and lip mask are now available at Sephora.