Millie Bobby Brown shot to fame following her critically acclaimed performance as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things. Three seasons later, and a host of other roles on the small screen and Bobby Brown has become a household name. Whilst her professional accolades are well known, she is as much a talent off screen as she is on: the now-16-year-old was appointed UNICEF’s youngest Goodwill Ambassador in the program’s history, launched her own clean beauty brand Florence by Mills, and has fronted campaigns for designers such as Calvin Klein and Moncler (signing to IMG Models in Feb 2017). Now, ever the multi-hyphenate, Bobby Brown added jewellery designer to her extensive CV last year through a partnership with Pandora. In an exclusive sneak peek at her latest collection for the brand, here’s what we know so far.

The two-time Emmy nominee joined forces with Pandora to become the new face of its Pandora Me collection – the jewellery brand’s selection of hand-finished micro-dangle charms, bracelets and a safety pin brooch – in 2019. The latest collection, which launches July 2, has been co-designed by Brown herself alongside Pandora creative directors, Francesco Terzo and Filippo Ficarelli.

Cass Bird/Courtesy of Pandora

Slightly smaller in size than previous Pandora collections, but no less similar in terms of its customisable jewellery aimed at mixing and matching together, these new designs will encourage you to personalise your style by stacking and layering whether your style is more the merrier or delicate and dainty.

Featuring the charm styles you have come to expect from Pandora, the new-season designs take on a fitting for summer a beachside theme, featuring sea turtles, pineapples and starfish charms, to name a few, chosen by Brown as symbols of summer. The collection also features a chunky silver chain, which can be worn with or without the charms. All the pieces in the Pandora Me collection have been hand-crafted in eco-factories in Thailand, with 98 percent recycled sterling silver and man-made stones, as part of the brand’s commitment to use only recycled metals in its jewellery by 2025.

The collection’s campaign - shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Cass Bird - continues the beachside theme with casual and fun images of Brown wearing a personally curated edit of favourite pieces from the new collection Brown’s adopted hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, inspiring Gen Zs everywhere to get their hands on the new collection as soon as possible.

#PandoraxMillieBobbyBrown's co-created charms and earring are limited edition and only available for six months, from 2 July until December 2020