With all the metallic and blush pink gowns at the Academy Awards, the red carpet was in need of a burst of color — and it finally came by way of Mindy Kaling's 2020 Oscars gown. The actress wore an eye-catching yellow dress with a one-shouldered neckline and draping along the skirt. She complemented the look with a diamond necklace so valuable it came with its own security. "I cannot lose this necklace," Kaling told E! News. "The diamonds [...] there is a man here, a security guard to make sure that nothing happens to this." Her security-worthy look was styled by none other than Jessica Mulroney, who also happens to be Meghan Markle's BFF. It's fitting, because Mindy's outfit looks like it's made for royalty.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

