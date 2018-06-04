The idea of visiting Oprah's house will never become a reality for most of us, but luckily, we can now live vicariously through Mindy Kaling and her daughter, Katherine. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Kaling's story about her baby going to Oprah's house was not only adorable, but it's also proof that the magic of Oprah transcends age. It doesn't matter if you're an infant; being in the vicinity of a living legend like her is still powerful.

Although Kaling has kept much of her life as a mother private in the six months that have passed since her baby was born — including keeping all photos of Katherine off social media — she still shares stories now and then, and this might be the best so far. As Kaling tells it, she and her daughter were headed to Oprah's for a screening of A Wrinkle In Time (which they both starred in alongside Reese Witherspoon) and even though Katherine had been a fussy baby all day long, her bad mood disappeared as soon as they set foot on Oprah's property — which Kaling described as "the nicest home in America," so exactly what you would expect.

And while she was stressing out about how Katherine would behave, it turned out not to be an issue at all. Why? Oprah magic.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Kaling said:

"I was scared because I had to bring my baby with me because she was so little at the time, and she'd been really fussy, and she'd been fussy the whole day. And I'm like, 'Oh my god, am I going to be the person who brings a screaming baby into Oprah's, like, cathedral of beauty and art?' I was like, 'Katherine, please. Please. You have no idea how high the stakes are right now.' And we walked in the door, and she just — her eyes went wide, and she stopped crying, like she knew she was in Oprah's house. And then she was just, like, coyly smiling and being adorable for the next four hours."

If an infant — who is new to the planet and has no way of knowing who Oprah is beyond this lady her mom is bringing her around — can pick up on the energy coming out of Oprah's house enough to calm down and stop crying, that's all the proof you need to know that Oprah and the aura that surrounds her can truly accomplish anything.

Maybe this is what America needs right now. A visit to Oprah's house. Then, we can all calm down and come together as a country with level heads, clear skin, and open hearts. All we needed was a baby to let us know of the power that Oprah truly holds.

Visiting Oprah's home is really only the latest in the long list of why this baby is the coolest ever. Remember when her mom posted this photo of her sweet stroller? This kid has style, and now, she has Harpo in her life, too. Katherine Kaling is officially unstoppable.

Kaling also shared a few other details about her baby while chatting with DeGeneres, including the fact that she's generally well behaved (because, as the actor put it, she "needs me for sustenance") and that even though she's never been a "kid person," things have been relatively easy for her in her motherhood journey. And hey, if Katherine ever has a bad day again, all her mom has to do is bring her back to Oprah's house and all will be right in her little baby world.

If Katherine and Oprah get to hang out again as she gets older, Kaling better share those stories, too. Like DeGeneres mentioned, Oprah loves kids, so they might just become best friends by the time Katherine is a toddler.