"Wreath Witherspoon" is the gift that just keeps on giving. This holiday season, Mindy Kaling's celebrity-themed Christmas decorations have gotten more creative than ever before, but it all goes back to her now iconic Reese Witherspoon inspired "Wreath Witherspoon" from a 2014 episode of The Mindy Project. In the episode, Kaling's character, Mindy Lahiri, creates a wreath covered in photos from Witherspoon's most famous roles. Fast-forward to 2018, and The Office actor is upping her pun game with "Ginger-Fred Armisen," "Judy Garland," and "Chris Pine Tree."

Kaling shared the photos of her latest celebrity holiday crafts on her Instagram. "I'm throwing a holiday party tonight. It's going to be very punny..." she captioned the hilarious pictures. "Swipe for all my festive decor inspired by #WreathWitherspoon."

While each one of Kaling's latest creations is special in its own way, the best two have to be "Chris Pine Tree" — a Christmas tree covered in photos of her A Wrinkle in Time co-star, Pine — and the equally festive "Matthew McConau-Tree," which is a Charlie Brown-sized tree adorned with some of Matthew McConaughey's best looks. Don't be surprised if the actor's handiwork leads to a spike in sexy Christmas trees in 2019. Because if "Wreath Witherspoon" taught the world anything, it's that Kaling is a trendsetter (and holidays and puns are a perfect match).

The only thing better than seeing Kaling's party prep handiwork would be an invite the big event itself. Since that's probably not in the cards, scroll through the photos and appreciate how thoroughly the talented writer/actor has embraced her pun game. The question on everyone's minds now has to be will Witherspoon herself be there? Aside from being the inspiration for the celebrity-holiday mashup decorations, the Big Little Lies actor is also a close friend of Kaling's. And yes, she loves "Wreath Witherspoon" just as much as everyone else does.

On Thursday, Dec. 20, Witherspoon kept the tradition of sharing her favorite "Wreath Witherspoons" alive with a post on Instagram. It seems that Kaling's A Wrinkle in Time co-star has fully embraced having her face adorn wreaths around the world. She captioned her post, "Because everyone needs a festive #WreathWitherspoon... right @MindyKaling!?!" The addition of the heart eyes emoji and a heart makes it clear that the tradition brings her just as much joy as it brings her fans.

Nothing will ever truly top "Wreath Witherspoon." It's the perfect combination of punny goodness and holiday ingenuity, but that doesn't take away from the fact that Kaling's latest additions to the celebrity decorations pantheon are pretty amazing all on their own. Her guests will surely appreciate all of the "Judy Garland" just as much as her fans do, and one can only hope that a few of her craft inspirations will be on hand to sip egg nog and admire her handiwork.

Kaling's new decorations confirm that she's the undisputed queen of marrying holiday merriment with celebrity fandom. If her new creations prove to be even half as popular as the "Wreath Witherspoon," then next year is sure to bring the world a bevy of "Ginger-Fred Armisens" to make the holiday season merry, bright, and quirky.